HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » What's Mukeshbhai Doing At Kedarnath?

What's Mukeshbhai Doing At Kedarnath?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 14:13 IST

x

During his visit to Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) to the temple committee to support the development of pilgrim facilities and infrastructure.

Mukeshbhai worshipped at the shrine and interacted with temple priests during the pilgrimage.

 

Mukesh Ambani at Kedarnath

Photographs: ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Mukesh Ambani visited Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Monday.
  • The Reliance Industries chairman prayed at one of Hinduism's most revered pilgrimage sites.
  • Ambani interacted with temple officials and priests at the Kedarnath shrine.

Mukesh Ambani poses with temple priests

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani with temple priests and officials outside the Kedarnath temple, here and below.

 

Offering Prayers At Holy Shrine

Kedarnath temple visit

 

Visit to Kedarnath Dham

 

Greeting temple priest

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS

RELATED STORIES

Even Snow Can't Deter Kedarnath Devotees
Even Snow Can't Deter Kedarnath Devotees
What Is Mukeshbhai Praying For?
What Is Mukeshbhai Praying For?
'I Won't Allow Kedarnath Temple Replica In Delhi'
'I Won't Allow Kedarnath Temple Replica In Delhi'
From Bachchan to Ambani, who's who at Ayodhya event
From Bachchan to Ambani, who's who at Ayodhya event
Behold! The Kedarnath Temple
Behold! The Kedarnath Temple

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

WATCH: Huge Dust Storm Hits Churu1:14

WATCH: Huge Dust Storm Hits Churu

Mahima Makwana wins hearts with her innocent charm1:14

Mahima Makwana wins hearts with her innocent charm

WATCH: Streets of Slovakia Resound with 'Jai Shri Ram' as PM Modi Arrives2:57

WATCH: Streets of Slovakia Resound with 'Jai Shri Ram' as...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO