What's Mukeshbhai Doing At Kedarnath?

During his visit to Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) to the temple committee to support the development of pilgrim facilities and infrastructure.

Mukeshbhai worshipped at the shrine and interacted with temple priests during the pilgrimage.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Mukesh Ambani visited Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Monday.

The Reliance Industries chairman prayed at one of Hinduism's most revered pilgrimage sites.

Ambani interacted with temple officials and priests at the Kedarnath shrine.

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani with temple priests and officials outside the Kedarnath temple, here and below.

Offering Prayers At Holy Shrine

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff