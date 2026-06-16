What's Mukeshbhai Doing At Kedarnath?

During his visit to Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) to the temple committee to support the development of pilgrim facilities and infrastructure.
Mukeshbhai worshipped at the shrine and interacted with temple priests during the pilgrimage.
Key Points
- Mukesh Ambani visited Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Monday.
- The Reliance Industries chairman prayed at one of Hinduism's most revered pilgrimage sites.
- Ambani interacted with temple officials and priests at the Kedarnath shrine.
Offering Prayers At Holy Shrine
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff