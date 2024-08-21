News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » What Nirmalaji told India's taxmen

What Nirmalaji told India's taxmen

Source: PTI
August 21, 2024 23:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked tax officers to use simple language in income tax communications so that notices do not instil fear in the minds of taxpayers.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: ANI Photo

Advising the income tax officers not to take "disproportionate" action and use enforcement measures only, as the last resort, Sitharaman said tax officers should use "power judiciously".

"Taxpayers must not be subject to unnecessary harassment," she said, adding that tax authorities should mention the reason for sending tax notice and present their side of the story in a "crystal clear" way.

 

"It would be better if the tax-related communication is simpler in language, becomes devoid of technical words and is not convoluted so that an average taxpayer understands what he/she needs to do or what the notice is about," Sitharaman said at the 165th Income Tax Day celebration in New Delhi.

Stating that tax authorities are not for instilling fear in the minds of people, Sitharaman said the department should collect what is legitimately due and should do that in a "fair and friendly manner" and encourage voluntary compliance.

"You're rightly vested with adequate powers to perform your duties.

"But you should be conscious of using those powers judiciously, and it must not come at the cost of fairness and integrity," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also said there was room for improvement in issuing refunds faster.

Asking taxmen to avoid "ham-handed ways" in dealing with taxpayers, the minister said tax officers must "trust the assessees".

The tax department should word their advertisements in a way so that people file income tax returns voluntarily and not after getting frightened, she added.

The minister also underlined that when she says that the tax department should be more friendly and transparent, it does not mean that the tax officers were unfair all these years.

"Can we explore issuing simple and easy-to-understand notices?

"Explain the reason behind why the action was taken, and why the notice was being sent," Sitharaman said.

Stating that she would stand with the tax department, the minister said that tax officers should continue to perform their sovereign duties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rs 14,367 Cr: July's Record SIP Outflows
Rs 14,367 Cr: July's Record SIP Outflows
I-T Sleuths Chasing Rs 16.69 Tn Arrears
I-T Sleuths Chasing Rs 16.69 Tn Arrears
Revealed! Govt's Rs 600 Bn Skills Plan
Revealed! Govt's Rs 600 Bn Skills Plan
K'taka governor's security tightened amid protests
K'taka governor's security tightened amid protests
Four Indian wrestlers in World Championship finals
Four Indian wrestlers in World Championship finals
13 persons killed, 33 hurt in Andhra pharma unit fire
13 persons killed, 33 hurt in Andhra pharma unit fire
Australia deserved to win ODI World Cup final: Dravid
Australia deserved to win ODI World Cup final: Dravid

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

IPO Boom Fuel I-Bankers' Fortunes

IPO Boom Fuel I-Bankers' Fortunes

Women Outnumbered In Bank Accounts!

Women Outnumbered In Bank Accounts!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances