West Asia conflict, US Fed rate decision, crude oil prices to drive market sentiment

This week, global markets are poised for significant volatility as investors closely monitor the evolving West Asia conflict, the US Federal Reserve's crucial interest rate decision, and the impact of crude oil price fluctuations on inflation and economic growth.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points The West Asia conflict, particularly the US-Iran situation and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, will significantly impact global risk sentiment.

The US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, including interest rate guidance and inflation commentary, is a critical event for global markets.

Crude oil price movements are a key driver, with recent surges reviving concerns over inflation and economic growth.

Domestic market participants will monitor June Industrial Production (IIP) data for local cues.

Major Indian companies like Coal India, L&T, HUL, and Tata Steel are scheduled to report quarterly earnings, influencing market sentiments.

Developments around the West Asia conflict, crude oil prices and the US Fed interest rate decision would be the key drivers for market movement this week, analysts said.

Besides, quarterly earnings would drive sentiments in the market, they added.

Global Geopolitical and Economic Factors

"Developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict, shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, and movements in crude oil prices will remain key drivers of global risk sentiment.

"In addition, investors will closely monitor the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where interest rate guidance and commentary on inflation will be critical for global markets," Ajit Mishra â€“ SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

On the domestic front, market participants will track June Industrial Production (IIP) data, he added.

Corporate Earnings and Market Sentiment

Major companies reporting earnings this week include Coal India, BEL, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, and Sun Pharma, Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

"Investor attention in the week ahead is expected to remain firmly anchored on developments in the Middle East, with the escalating conflict between the US and Iran continuing to dominate global market sentiment.

"The sharp rise in crude oil prices has revived concerns over inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy, keeping investors in a defensive, risk-averse stance," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

US Fed's Inflation Outlook

The US Federal Reserve's policy meeting will be the defining macro event of the week. While markets overwhelmingly expect policymakers to leave interest rates unchanged, the recent surge in energy prices has prompted some investors to question whether inflation risks could remain elevated for longer, he said.

"More important than the rate decision itself will be the Federal Reserve's assessment of the inflation outlook, economic growth and the likely trajectory of monetary policy over the coming quarters," Ponmudi added.