West Asia Disruption Keeps Oil Prices Firm, $100/bbl Risk Looms

Global oil prices are set to remain firm, with a looming risk of hitting $100 per barrel, as ongoing West Asia disruptions, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, continue to drain global inventories and fuel geopolitical tensions.

Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Key Points Oil prices are projected to stay elevated due to ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, with a risk of exceeding $100 per barrel.

The EIA forecasts Brent crude to average around $85 a barrel in Q3CY26, significantly higher than previous estimates, due to global inventory drawdowns.

Rabobank International has a more bullish outlook, raising its Brent forecast to $90 a barrel for Q3 and Q4 2026, citing persistent geopolitical tensions.

Analysts believe a short-term agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping is unlikely given the limited common ground between the US and Iran.

Prices are expected to ease only when traffic through the Strait of Hormuz recovers and 'shut-in' oil production resumes, with the EIA forecasting a gradual decline into 2027.

Oil prices will likely stay elevated for now as Strait of Hormuz disruptions drain global inventories, though the outlook depends on how quickly supply recovers, according to separate analyses by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) and Rabobank International.

EIA's Elevated Price Forecast

The EIA expects Brent crude to average around $85 a barrel (bbl) in the third quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q3CY26) — $11 a bbl higher than its previous estimate.

It estimates that global oil inventories fell by an average 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the April-June 2026 quarter (Q2CY26) and expects drawdowns to continue through Q3, averaging a further decline of 3.8 million bpd.

The agency expects prices to ease when traffic through the Strait of Hormuz recovers and "shut-in" oil production resumes.

The EIA forecasts Brent to average $78 a bbl in Q4 CY26.

"As global inventories begin to rebuild, oil prices are expected to decline gradually, with Brent forecast to average $69 a bbl in 2027," it said.

Impact of West Asia Conflict

Since the West Asia conflict began earlier this year, Brent crude surged from $70 to over $120 a bbl before cooling back to pre-war levels as US-Iran tensions eased.

However, the ongoing stalemate in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed prices back up to $86 a bbl.

Rabobank's Bullish Outlook

Rabobank has a more bullish outlook on prices over the next few quarters.

It has raised its Brent forecast to $90 a bbl for both the third and fourth quarters of 2026, from its earlier estimates of around $88 and $86 a bbl.

The Dutch multinational financial services company raised its 2027 forecast to $86 a barrel, while the 2028 estimate has been increased to $79 a barrel.

Rabobank analysts Joe DeLaura and Florence Schmit said that August brought a new equilibrium of sanctions and low-scale conflict between the US and Iran.

However, they see little progress in resolving the broader geopolitical tensions.

They believe a short-term agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping is presently unlikely, given the limited common ground between the US and Iran.

Rabobank expects Brent to remain volatile in the months ahead, with $70-$75 a bbl acting as the lower-end support zone and $95-$100 forming the upper end of the range.

"However, a renewed disruption to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz or the Bab-el-Mandab Strait could push prices above $100 a bbl," it said.