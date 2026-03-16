Weight Loss Drugs Set to Flood India

While the introduction of branded generics is likely to accelerate volumes for GLP-1 agonists, value growth may moderate because of price erosion.

IMAGE: An Ozempic Semaglutide injection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dennis Sylvester Hurd/wikipedia.org/Creative Common

Key Points Over 50 semaglutide-based branded generics are expected to enter India following the molecule's patent expiry in March 2026.

Expansion of prescriptions from specialists to general practitioners may require stricter patient profiling and therapy monitoring.

GLP-1 drugs such as tirzepatide and semaglutide drove a 177 per cent rise in category sales to ₹1,446 crore.

With more than 50 semaglutide-based branded generics set to enter India this month, experts warn that an expansion of prescription beyond specialists to consulting physicians could require stricter patient profiling to prevent therapy dropouts.

"With branded generics, the prescribing specialities for anti-obesity drugs such as glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) agonists will expand from speciality and super-speciality doctors, such as endocrinologists, to consulting physicians and general practitioners," a Delhi-based endocrinologist said.

This, he added, would require stringent patient profiling and close monitoring of therapy adherence and lifestyle changes as the prescriber base expands significantly.

Surge in Semaglutide Generics

GLP-1 agonists are a class of medicines that help regulate blood sugar, increase fullness (satiety) and slow stomach emptying, leading to weight loss and improved glucose control in patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Over the past year, new launches in the injectable GLP-1 agonist segment, including tirzepatide and semaglutide, drove a 177 per cent rise in sales in this category on a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis to Rs 1,446 crore in February 2026, compared with Rs 571 crore in February 2025.

Tirzepatide drugs, such as Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, topped the revenue charts, recording Rs 882 crore in sales within 11 months of their March 2025 launch.

Semaglutide drugs, meanwhile, posted overall sales of Rs 445 crore over the past 12 months.

GLP-1 Drugs Sales Jump

Developed by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, semaglutide is currently available in India as Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus.

However, with the molecule expected to lose patent protection by mid-March 2026, several Indian companies have begun aggressive promotion.

Patent Expiry Sparks Competition

"Before the launch of an innovator molecule, multinational corporations typically spend more than half a year on scientific education of speciality and super-speciality doctors about the disease, patient profiling and education," said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.

However, she added that this level of engagement is often lost when CPs and GPs begin prescribing following the launch of branded generics.

"This can lead to a potentially higher rate of dropouts if patient profiling and monitoring are not done adequately," she said.

Doctors Warn of Therapy Dropouts

Experts say that while the introduction of branded generics is likely to accelerate volumes for GLP-1 agonists, value growth may moderate because of price erosion.

"Branded generics typically come at one-third to one-fifth the price of innovators and can increase monthly sales two-three times in the initial three-four months" explained Sapale.

"Although many players enter the segment, it is usually the top three or four companies that capture most of the opportunity created by the patent expiry," Sapale said.

While prices decline, she added the pool of eligible patients remains broadly unchanged.

In November last year, Novo Nordisk initiated a 37 per cent price cut for Wegovy, its injectable semaglutide drug.

As a result, Wegovy injections, available in five dose strengths ranging from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg, saw their monthly prices fall to between Rs 10,850 and Rs 16,400, from the earlier range of Rs 17,345 to Rs 26,050.

Similarly, Novo introduced Ozempic in the Indian market at a relatively affordable price of Rs 8,800 per month (Rs 2,200 per week) for the entry dose of 0.25 mg.

The 0.5 mg dose costs Rs 10,170 per month (Rs 2,542.5 per week), while the 1 mg dose costs Rs 11,175 per month (Rs 2,793.75 per week).

Price Cuts in Wegovy, Ozempic

"Patients already onboarded on innovator drugs are unlikely to switch, as they generally belong to the affording class," Sapale said.

She added that speciality and super-speciality doctors may continue to prefer innovator brands because of the robust clinical evidence supporting their efficacy and safety profiles.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff