LinkedIn and Wadhwani AI have partnered to launch 'AI for Future SMEs,' a crucial digital empowerment programme aimed at boosting AI literacy and entrepreneurial growth for 2,000 small and micro entrepreneurs across northeast India.

Key Points LinkedIn and Wadhwani AI have launched 'AI for Future SMEs' to empower small and micro entrepreneurs in northeast India.

The programme targets 2,000 entrepreneurs across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur.

It addresses the digital and AI readiness gap in underserved regions, where access to structured digital skilling remains limited.

The 12-month initiative uses a mobile-first curriculum, open-source AI tools, and industry-specific content tailored to local economic realities.

Participants will receive classroom training, mentorship, and joint certification to improve productivity, marketing, and customer engagement.

LinkedIn has partnered with Wadhwani AI to launch an artificial intelligence literacy and digital empowerment programme for small and micro entrepreneurs in northeast India, a release said on Wednesday.

The joint initiative, AI for Future SMEs, will focus on building AI literacy, digital readiness, and entrepreneurial growth among 2,000 entrepreneurs across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur in collaboration with relevant state governments and district councils, according to the release.

Bridging The Digital Divide In Northeast India

"The programme has been designed to address a growing gap in digital and AI readiness among small-scale entrepreneurs, particularly in underserved and remote regions where access to structured digital skilling remains limited," it said.

It cited projections that AI will contribute USD 957 billion to India's economy by 2035, and added that the ability to understand, adopt, and integrate AI tools is increasingly becoming essential for competitive participation in the modern economy, particularly for small businesses navigating rapid technological change.

The release noted that very often AI awareness programmes fail to reach micro-entrepreneurs and MSMEs, with training that is practical, business-focused, and linked to income generation.

"This gap is particularly visible in the northeast, where entrepreneurship is growing, but many enterprises continue to operate with low digital readiness and limited access to tools that can improve productivity, marketing, and customer engagement," it said.

Although the region represents a small share of India's MSMEs, it contributes significantly to local industrial output, making digital capability vital for inclusive growth across sectors such as handloom, handicrafts, bamboo, tourism, food services, and local retail.

Programme Design And Impact

The 12-month programme has been designed around principles of accessibility, localisation, and sustainability. It will use a mobile-first curriculum supported by open-source AI tools, offline-friendly resources for low-connectivity areas, and industry-specific content tailored to local economic realities.

Participants will receive classroom-led training focused on AI for small-scale entrepreneurship, alongside mentorship, culminating in a project showcase and joint certification, the release added.