Vice President Radhakrishnan Unveils Gnani Artha, Sovereign AI Stack For Indian Enterprises

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan has launched Gnani Artha, India's new sovereign AI stack, asserting that advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence will significantly boost job creation and enhance ease of doing business across Indian enterprises and public institutions.

Key Points Vice President CP Radhakrishnan launched Gnani Artha, India's sovereign AI stack, for enterprises and public institutions.

Radhakrishnan asserted that new technologies like AI will enhance work efficiency and generate more employment opportunities, countering job loss concerns.

Gnani Artha is supported by the government's India AI Mission, aiming to foster technological self-reliance.

The launch includes Gnani Evon v3.3, a 30-billion-parameter open-weights model trained in 11 Indian languages, and the Gnani Plexus AI platform.

Gnani's models offer cost-effective Indic language capabilities, consuming 40% fewer tokens for significant savings.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday said new technologies will enhance ease of doing work and help create more jobs.

While launching end-to-end sovereign AI stack for Indian enterprises and public institutions, Gnani Artha, the Vice President said concerns over job loss were raised when computers were introduced in the country, instead the IT industry has turned out to be the biggest job creator not only within the country but overseas as well.

He said that even many highly qualified people are raising concerns about a reduction in jobs due to Artificial Intelligence.

AI's Role in Job Creation and Economic Transformation

"The more technology comes in, the more ease of work will come. That will create more jobs. Bharat has undergone significant transformation in almost every sector, including AI, in the past 12 years," he said.

Radhakrishnan said reverse migration has started taking place now. People are coming back to the country and bringing new technologies that they have learnt over the years.

Digital Sansad has started using AI to translate Parliamentary debates and papers available in multiple Indian languages, he said, adding that AI has tremendous scope.

Gnani Artha: A Step Towards Self-Reliance

Talking about Gnani Artha, Radhakrishnan said it is a part of a larger national journey towards self-reliance.

"May this initiative contribute to building a stronger, more self-reliant and technologically empowered India. That is my wish," he said.

Gnani Artha is backed by the government's India AI Mission to develop sovereign AI technology.

The Vice President unveiled Gnani Evon v3.3 - a 30-billion-parameter open-weights model trained natively across 11 Indian languages - and Gnani Plexus, the company's agentic AI platform.

Cost-Effective Indic Language AI Solutions

Gnani co-founder and CEO Ganesh Gopalan said the reasoning model Gnani Evon v3.3 is an open source model, which already started seeing traction from enterprise clients in banking, finance and insurance sectors, as well as retail segment players.

"We are offering Indic language capability at the lowest possible cost. The terminology that we used was Indic language capability on a cost-per-compute basis. That is where we score much better than any other model in the market. Our models consume 40 per cent less tokens, indirectly it's a 40 per cent cost saving for these companies," he said.

Gopalan said models launched by the Vice President will take the company to the next step of launching vertical-specific AI engines and speech-to-speech translation models.