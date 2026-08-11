Vi's Q1 Loss Halves, Records First Net Subscriber Addition Since 2018 Merger

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reported a significant narrowing of its net loss in Q1 FY27, coupled with its first net subscriber additions since the 2018 merger, signalling a potential turnaround for the beleaguered telecom operator driven by higher ARPU and strategic capital expenditure.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Vodafone Idea's net loss nearly halved to ₹3,754 crore in Q1 FY27, significantly down from ₹6,608 crore in the previous year.

The company recorded its first net subscriber additions since its 2018 merger, with its total subscriber base reaching 193.1 million.

Revenue from operations increased by 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,689 crore, surpassing Bloomberg estimates.

Average Revenue Per User (Arpu) rose to ₹195, marking a 10.2 per cent year-on-year increase, the highest in the industry.

Vi has placed capital expenditure orders worth ₹9,000 crore as part of its planned ₹45,000 crore capex over three years, focusing on 4G/5G expansion and AI-led transformation.

Vodafone Idea's (Vi's) losses narrowed substantially to Rs 3,754 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), compared with Rs 6,608 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year (FY26), helped by an exceptional gain of Rs 1,611 crore from the reassessment of the fair market value of equity shares owned by Vodafone Plc that are to accrue to the company over five years as part of a 2018 settlement.

A shift by more users to higher-value 4G and 5G services, leading to higher average revenue per user (Arpu) also helped narrow losses.

Revenue from operations grew about 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 11,689 crore from Rs 11,023 crore, beating Bloomberg estimates.

Funding and Strategic Investments

The company secured Rs 6,400 crore through warrants, fund and non-fund-based facilities, it said in a statement.

This is the first tranche of the Rs 25,000-35,000 crore funding it is seeking through funded and non-funded facilities, with discussions under way with banks.

The company said it remained "engaged with lenders" to close the overall funding plan.

Vi Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Kishore said, "FY27 is the year of execution for us," reiterating the road map laid out by Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla in the company's FY26 annual report.

"Our on-ground execution intensity continues with capital expenditure orders worth Rs 9,000 crore already placed.

"The ongoing conversation with the lenders gives us the confidence of successful closure of debt discussions.

"With all critical business parameters now moving in the right direction, our focus remains on execution and artificial intelligence-led transformation across the organisation," Kishore said.

The Rs 9,000-crore orders placed with Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and other partners are part of the company's planned Rs 45,000-crore capex over three years beginning FY27.

Operational Performance and Subscriber Growth

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation for the quarter stood at Rs 5,034 crore, an annual increase of 9.1 per cent. Customer Arpu increased to Rs 195, up 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y, the highest growth in the industry.

The telecommunications (telecom) company's total subscriber base stood at 193.1 million, marking its first quarter of net subscriber additions since the merger in 2018.

"We closed the quarter with 130.1 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 127.4 million in the same period last year.

"Data usage improved from 69.1 petabytes (PB) per day to 88.4 PB per day, a Y-o-Y increase of 27.9 per cent," Kishore added.

Financial Health and Future Outlook

In the previous quarter, ended March 2026, the country's third-largest telecom services provider had recorded a net profit of Rs 51,970 crore, following a one-time accounting gain of Rs 58,116 crore arising from the government's reduction in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and the valuation of future AGR payments.

As of June 2026, the group's networth stood at negative Rs 38,327 crore, the company's auditors said on Monday.

The company's outstanding debt to banks as of June 2026 was Rs 3,708 crore, with an instalment of Rs 211 crore payable in June 2027.

Deferred payment obligations towards spectrum stood at Rs 1.3 trillion as of June 2026, while AGR dues stood at Rs 25,759 crore.

The instalments payable against these deferred payment obligations by June 2027 are scheduled at Rs 9,259 crore, it added.

"As of date, the group has met all its debt obligations payable to its lenders/banks and financial institutions, along with applicable interest.

"The group is confident of generating sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its obligations, including spectrum and AGR dues payable over the next 12 months as and when they fall due," the auditors said on Monday in a report accompanying the results.