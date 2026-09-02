Hexaware Names Vivek Jetley New CEO To Drive AI Growth

Hexaware Technologies has announced the strategic appointment of Vivek Jetley as its new CEO-Designate, poised to lead the IT services firm into an era of accelerated growth and global expansion through artificial intelligence.

Key Points Hexaware Technologies appoints Vivek Jetley as CEO-Designate.

Jetley will officially assume the CEO role on October 28, 2026.

His focus will be on accelerating growth and scaling Hexaware's AI-led services globally.

Jetley brings over 25 years of experience in AI, data, and enterprise transformation.

Outgoing CEO Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan will remain as a senior advisor for a smooth transition.

IT services firm Hexaware Technologies on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vivek Jetley as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO)-Designate, succeeding Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan who is stepping down after a 12-year tenure.

Vivek Jetley To Drive Hexaware's AI Vision

Jetley will officially assume the role on October 28, 2026, with a focus on accelerating growth and scaling the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-led services model globally, Hexaware said in a statement.

Ramakarthikeyan will step down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors on the same date. He will remain with the company as a senior advisor to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Jetley brings over 25 years of experience in AI, data, and enterprise transformation. He joins Hexaware from EXL, where he serves as President, leading the company's insurance, healthcare, and life sciences businesses.

"We are at a defining moment for IT services, as AI adoption fundamentally changes how services are delivered, how capabilities are built and how enterprises create value. I see a tremendous opportunity not only to help our clients navigate this transformation, but also to shape Hexaware into a leading AI-led services company that will help define the next generation of our industry," Jetley said.