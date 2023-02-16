News
Vistara hikes salaries of pilots, cabin crew by 8%

Vistara hikes salaries of pilots, cabin crew by 8%

Source: PTI
February 16, 2023 17:51 IST
Full service carrier Vistara will hike salaries of its pilots and cabin crew by up to 8 per cent from April amid deployment of higher capacities to meet rising travel demand, according to a source.

Vistara

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The source also claimed that some 30 pilots have quit the airline in the last six months and are serving notice period after getting job offers mainly from the Gulf carriers.

On Thursday, a senior Vistara official confirmed the salary hike for the pilots and cabin crew but denied that 30 pilots have left the airline.

 

The official also said the salary hike decision is part of the annual appraisal exercise and not triggered by any other development, adding that some pilots changed their decision to quit in view of the long-term opportunities  at the airline, which is to be merged with Air India.

The official did not provide any specific details about the number of pilots  who quit or are serving the mandatory six-month notice period.

Queries sent to Vistara remained unanswered.

"Vistara has increased pilots and cabin crew salary by 8 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, from April," the source said.

With air travel demand picking up significantly, the demand for pilots is also on the rise.

Globally, airlines are hiring people as they are expanding their fleet and operations.

"As communicated earlier, management continues to review pilot salaries on a regular basis… an increment of 8 per cent in CTC will be allocated across all levels of pilots (except TFO) effective April 1.

"This increase will be added to the Base Flying Allowance (BFA)," Vistara said in an internal e mail to its pilots.

This increase is not in lieu of the Supplementary Allowance (SA), which will be added over and above this adjustment for eligible pilots, as per the e mail.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has around 2,500 cabin crew and pilots.

