Visa's AI Push Leads to 1,400 Job Cuts in Bengaluru Tech Centre

Global payments giant Visa has significantly reduced its workforce in India, laying off 1,400 employees at its Bengaluru technology centre as part of a broader strategy to leverage artificial intelligence for enhanced productivity and efficiency.

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points Visa has laid off about 1,400 employees, nearly 40 per cent of its Indian workforce, at its Bengaluru technology centre.

The job cuts are part of Visa's global strategy to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) for improved productivity and efficiency.

Roles affected include product and technology teams, as well as numerous non-technical positions, impacting both junior and mid-level staff.

This marks Visa's largest retrenchment programme in India since establishing the centre in 2015.

The layoffs in India account for over half of Visa's planned global reduction of 2,600 jobs.

Global payments processor Visa has laid off about 1,400 employees at its technology centre in Bengaluru, or nearly 40 per cent of its workforce in India, as part of its sweeping job cuts announced last week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The roles made redundant were mostly in the product and technology teams, along with numerous non-technical positions, as the US-based company looks to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to improve productivity and efficiency.

Impact on Indian Workforce

This is the first time Visa has undertaken such a large retrenchment programme in India since opening the centre in 2015.

India, which has about 3,500 employees, plays a central role in the company's efforts to accelerate digital commerce globally.

About 500 engineers and 900 non-engineers have been laid off.

The move follows similar layoffs across global capability centres in India over the past year.

Technology firms that carried out job cuts in India include Opendoor Technologies, the San Francisco-based online home-buying platform, which laid off 250 employees across Bengaluru and Chennai, and US grocery retailer Hy-Vee.

Wells Fargo shut its centre in Chennai last year, leading to a few hundred job losses.

Other examples include large-scale layoffs at Oracle, Walmart Global Tech India, Aumovio Ford, and Fidelity Investments as companies downsize and increase investments in AI to improve productivity and efficiency.

A spokesperson for Visa in India could not immediately be reached for comment.

Global Trend and Employee Concerns

The job cuts in India were not confined to junior-level employees but also affected mid-level staff, including product managers.

"My entire team at Visa just got laid off, including my manager.

"The guy had end-to-end ownership of the product, outstanding performance reviews every cycle, and was probably the last person you would expect to be let go," a former employee posted on X last week.

Financial technology companies globally have been reducing their workforces rapidly as AI-driven efficiency gathers pace in 2026.

Visa's rival Mastercard cut 1,400 jobs, or 4 per cent of its workforce, PayPal cut 4,800, Block 4,000, and Intuit 3,000.

The cuts have raised concerns that companies are translating AI investments into workforce reductions.

They have also intensified the debate over whether the latest technology is displacing jobs even as it improves productivity and efficiency.

Visa's Efficiency Drive

Visa announced last week that it plans to cut 2,600 jobs, or 7 per cent of its workforce, to become more efficient.

According to the company's 2025 annual report, Visa had about 34,100 employees in 2024-25, up 8 per cent year-on-year.

The job losses in India account for more than half of the planned global layoffs.

"I have deep conviction that we are doing what is right for Visa, our clients, and our partners as we continue to focus on driving efficiency across the company in order to reinvest in our highest-potential opportunities,” Visa chief executive officer Ryan McInerney wrote in a staff memo.