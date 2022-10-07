News
Rediff.com  » Business » Vehicle registrations: Bharat series rules may be tweaked

Vehicle registrations: Bharat series rules may be tweaked

Source: PTI
October 07, 2022 18:53 IST
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed to allow conversion of regular vehicle registrations into Bharat Series (BH) numbers as part of measures to widen the scope of the BH series ecosystem.

Cars

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

At present, only new vehicles can opt for BH series mark.

In a draft notification, the MoRTH informed about the proposed amendments in the rules governing Bharat (BH) series registration mark which was launched for people who are in transferable jobs.

 

Among other changes, the transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated, according to the notification.

"Vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark," it said.

The ministry has also proposed the amendment in rule 48 to provide flexibility to submit application for BH series either at the place of residence or place of work with a view to providing further ease of life to citizen.

It also said that the Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees has been further strengthened to prevent misuse.

To ensure seamless transfer of personal vehicles across states, last year in September, the road transport ministry had come up with a new registration mark for new vehicles - Bharat Series (BH series).

In this regard, the government had notified a new vehicle registration regime that will free vehicle owners from re-registration process when they shift from one state/union territory to another.

"This vehicle registration facility under 'Bharat series (BH series)' will be available on voluntary basis to defense personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/union territories," MoRTH had said in a statement.

So far, 24 states and UTs have rolled out the new Bharat Series (BH-series) for vehicle registration and so far over 20,000 vehicles have been registered across the states.

Source: PTI
 
