Vedanta Aluminium Metal set to be top performer post-demerger

Vedanta's strategic demerger into four distinct entities – Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel – is poised to unlock significant shareholder value, with Vedanta Aluminium Metal emerging as a potential top performer due to its robust scale and cost efficiencies.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points Vedanta's demerger into four new entities (Aluminium Metal, Oil & Gas, Power, Iron & Steel) aims to simplify corporate structure and unlock value for investors.

Initial trading post-demerger shows an aggregated market capitalisation appreciation of over 16%, with some analysts projecting up to 150% value-unlocking.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal is identified as a strong near-term performer due to its scale, low production costs, and a favourable commodities cycle.

Vedanta Oil & Gas is debt-free and plans significant investment to scale production, while Vedanta Iron & Steel is also low-debt and aims for substantial capacity expansion.

Vedanta Power, despite being the fastest-growing earnings contributor in FY26, carries the highest leverage but has long-term project finance and secure coal resources.

The listing of the Vedanta group’s four newly demerged entities offers investors a key option: they may assess and value those businesses separately and selectively.

As a result, there should be value-unlocking. Vedanta says the move will simplify its corporate structure and create sector-focused companies with independent plans.

In management terms, it may make strategising easier.

Post-Demerger Performance and Debt Allocation

Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel listed separately on the BSE and the NSE.

Vedanta Ltd also remains listed and can be considered a non-ferrous metals play.

Under the 1:1 scheme, every investor holding one Vedanta share received one share in each of the four new companies.

The 2025-26 (FY26) consolidated financials entering the demerger showed revenue up 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), operating profit up 29 per cent, and reported net profit up 22 per cent.

The group debt allocation has been done carefully.

The post-demerger net debt to earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (net debt/Ebitda) for each demerged entity are 1.3 times for Vedanta Aluminium Metal, 4.7 times for Vedanta Power, 1.4 times for Vedanta Iron & Steel, while Vedanta Oil & Gas has zero debt.

The residual Vedanta Ltd’s net debt/Ebitda is 0.4 times. Initial trading indicates that the move may indeed unlock value.

Pre-demerger (effective May 1), Vedanta was traded on April 29 at a market capitalisation (mcap) of approximately Rs 3.02 trillion, with each share priced at Rs 773.

Post-demerger, the five independent entities traded at an aggregated mcap of Rs 3.53 trillion, implying over 16 per cent appreciation.

Some analysts are projecting potential value-unlocking of 150 per cent, citing sum-of-the-parts comparison with listed peers.

Outlook for Individual Entities

As of now, Vedanta Aluminium Metal is being seen as the likely near-term performer.

Analysts say it has scale, and low production costs.

The commodities cycle favours the business.

The iron and steel business, however, is in direct competition with bigger players.

The oil & gas segment may gain due to geopolitics, while the Iran war keeps prices elevated.

Power saw the fastest growth in FY26.

Group debt could be an overhang.

Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel are the best placed in terms of debt.

Dividend policy may also diverge for different companies.

Prior history indicates generous payouts for the merged entity but different companies will have to make decisions about dividend payouts, with every entity having capex plans.

Vedanta Aluminium lists as India’s largest aluminium producer, and the third-largest globally outside China, as well as being very low cost.

It runs the world’s largest aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda, Odisha.

The company plans to double capacity to 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) over three years, which would make it the world’s largest, lowest-cost, integrated aluminium producer.

Vedanta Oil & Gas is India’s largest private sector upstream producer.

It has a debt-free balance sheet, and the group plans to invest $5 billion over three to five years to scale production to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) at globally competitive costs.

The portfolio spans tight or unconventional oil, shale gas, shallow-water and deep-water assets, satellite fields, and onshore acreage in the Northeast.

Growth Strategies and Market Position

Vedanta Iron & Steel is also low-debt.

It is looking to scale its current capacity of 4 mtpa of steel to 15 mtpa.

The erstwhile Sesa Goa offers access to 4 billion tonnes (bt) of iron ore resources in Goa, Odisha, and Karnataka, about 800 kilo tonne per annum (ktpa) of metallurgical coke, and access to gas pipeline infrastructure.

The company says it will focus on high-value segments like green steel, electrical steel, and specialty steels.

Vedanta Power looks to provide a stable baseload. It is India’s fifth-largest thermal producer with 4.2 gigawatt (Gw) of capacity plus long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), and secure captive coal resources.

Vedanta Power is looking to scale to 20 Gw through brownfield expansions.

While coal may be unfashionable, it will continue to play a key role. Vedanta Power is also evaluating nuclear energy possibilities.

The power entity was the fastest-growing earnings contributor in FY26, with Ebitda more than doubling from Rs 650 crore (FY25) to Rs 1,623 crore.

It also carries the highest leverage at 4.7 times net debt/Ebitda.

This debt is largely long-term project finance sourced from PFC/REC with 7 to 10 years tenure.

Flagship Vedanta Ltd is anchored by the 60 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc, which is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and third-largest silver producer, with an excellent 56 per cent Ebitda margin.

Vedanta Ltd controls entities that produce zinc, silver, copper, nickel, ferroalloys, etc.

Hindustan Zinc is also developing a 1.5 mtpa fertiliser plant. Vedanta Ltd is India’s only producer of nickel, with plans to scale production to 60,000 tonnes per annum (tpa).

The copper production (erstwhile Sterlite) is significant to domestic supply, while FACOR may become India’s largest producer of ferrochrome and the only Indian player in specific manganese products.