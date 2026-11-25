NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL) has significantly enhanced digital payment convenience for citizens in Uttarakhand by integrating the state's Traffic Police Department for seamless e-challan payments via Bharat Connect-enabled UPI and bank apps.

IMAGE: Feature presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Key Points NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL) has onboarded the Uttarakhand Traffic Police Department for e-challan payments on Bharat Connect.

Citizens can now pay traffic challans issued in Uttarakhand using any Bharat Connect-enabled UPI and bank app.

The integration aims to improve collection efficiency for the Uttarakhand Traffic Police, which issues over one lakh challans every month.

The e-challan category on Bharat Connect is already live in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.

Since the launch of the e-challan, Bharat Connect has processed more than 19.5 lakh challans worth Rs 117.9 crore.

NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India, has onboarded Uttarakhand Traffic Police Department as a biller under the e-challan category on Bharat Connect, a move which will improve the convenience of paying traffic penalties in the state.

With this integration, citizens can now pay traffic challans issued in Uttarakhand through any Bharat Connect-enabled UPI and bank app. The integration was facilitated by State Bank of India (SBI), functioning as the Biller Operating Unit (BOU) for the implementation.

Enhancing Digital Payment Accessibility

The development enables citizens across the state to make e-challan payments seamlessly through the Bharat Connect network, eliminating the need to rely on a limited channels for payments.

Uttarakhand Traffic Police issues more than one lakh traffic challans every month, while more than five lakh traffic challans remain pending for payment annually.

The integration with Bharat Connect is expected to facilitate faster recoveries and improve collection efficiency by making payments more accessible and convenient for citizens.

By leveraging the interoperable Bharat Connect platform, citizens will be able to access and pay challans through a standardised and secure payment experience, NBBL said in a statement.

NBBL, MD & CEO, Noopur Chaturvedi said: "As the Bharat Connect network continues to grow, we remain committed to improving accessibility, simplifying compliance, and supporting government departments through India's robust digital public infrastructure."

Through its Bharat Connect (BBPS) platform, NBBL offers individual users seamless bill payment solutions across diverse categories. The e-challan category is already live in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.

Since the launch of the e-challan, Bharat Connect has processed more than 19.5 lakh challans worth Rs 117.9 crore.