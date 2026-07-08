Global Markets Reel as US-Iran Tensions Escalate, Crude Oil Prices Jump

Sensex and Nifty experienced a sharp decline of over 2 per cent, driven by escalating US-Iran tensions following President Trump's declaration that the interim agreement with Iran is 'over', which subsequently triggered a significant surge in global crude oil prices.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Key Points Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty plunged over 2 per cent due to escalating US-Iran tensions and a significant jump in crude oil prices.

US President Donald Trump's statement that the interim agreement with Iran is 'over' after Iranian attacks on commercial vessels reignited geopolitical concerns.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged 6.18 per cent to $78.74 per barrel, impacting global financial markets.

All 30 firms in the Sensex pack ended in the red, with major laggards including InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, and Hindustan Unilever.

Asian and European markets also experienced significant declines, reflecting widespread investor anxiety.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 2 per cent on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said the interim agreement with Iran is over, leading to a sharp rally in crude oil prices.

Besides, investors shifted to a risk-off mode following pre-earnings anxiety over sluggish first-quarter forecasts, traders said.

Market Performance Overview

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,677.12 points, or 2.15 per cent, to settle at 76,503.60. During the day, it plummeted 1,921.69 points, or 2.45 per cent, to 76,259.03.

On similar lines, the 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 516.65 points, or 2.12 per cent, to end at 23,882.05.

All firms in the Sensex pack ended in the red. InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were major laggards.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Prices

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 6.18 per cent to $78.74 per barrel.

"Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off as US President Donald Trump declared the interim peace deal with Iran is 'over' following Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, reigniting geopolitical tensions and raising fresh concerns over global energy supplies," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.

The renewed escalation triggered a sharp rebound in crude oil prices, which surged nearly 7 per cent, sending shockwaves across global financial markets, he added.

Global Market Reaction and FII Activity

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 5.35 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 2.11 per cent, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index dipped 0.49 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.99 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 393.19 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.