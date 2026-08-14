Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Down Over US-Iran Impasse

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced declines in early trade as the ongoing US-Iran impasse weighed heavily on investor sentiment, raising concerns about crude oil prices and potential inflationary pressures.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced declines in early trade, reflecting investor concerns.

The prolonged US-Iran impasse is significantly impacting investor sentiment, contributing to market volatility.

Rising crude oil prices, underpinned by the US-Iran standoff, pose inflationary risks and currency volatility for oil-importing economies like India.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 510.69 crore on Thursday, indicating a cautious stance.

Despite Thursday's late buying, the Nifty registered its third consecutive day of decline, highlighting persistent market weakness.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday as the prolonged US-Iran impasse weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 298.75 points to 77,760.21 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 74.20 points to 24,321.90.

Gainers and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and ITC were among the major laggards.

Eternal, Titan, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.06 per cent higher at $87.12 per barrel.

The unresolved US-Iran standoff continues to underpin crude oil prices, leaving oil-importing economies such as India more vulnerable to inflationary pressures and currency volatility, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Asian and US Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 traded higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended higher on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 510.69 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.