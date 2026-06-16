US-Iran Peace Deal: Analysts Eye OMCs, Aviation, Infra as Key Beneficiaries

The anticipated US-Iran peace deal, set to be signed on June 19, is poised to significantly impact global markets and open new investment avenues in various Indian sectors, including oil marketing, aviation, and infrastructure, though analysts advise caution until finer details emerge.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points The impending US-Iran peace deal is expected to reduce crude oil prices, directly benefiting Indian oil-marketing companies (OMCs) and the aviation sector.

Analysts anticipate significant infrastructure announcements in West Asia post-deal, potentially creating opportunities for Indian industrial and infrastructure companies.

A receding rate-hike overhang and easing spending environment in the US could positively impact India's information technology (IT) sector.

Lower crude prices and calmer freight rates are expected to provide immediate earnings relief to Indian sectors sensitive to fuel, petrochemical, transport, or borrowing costs.

Investors are advised to exercise caution and await the finer details of the deal before making substantial investments, with some suggesting a partial sell-off into the initial rally.

The US-Iran peace deal is likely to ease stress and benefit a host of sectors back home, say analysts.

They, however, suggest that investors await the finer minutiae of the agreement before investing.

At the moment, both parties — the US and Iran — could try to spin narratives due to domestic political compulsions, point out analysts at Bernstein.

Some more details may only become visible in the coming weeks.

Sectoral Beneficiaries and Market Impact

Among sectors, Bernstein expects oil-marketing companies (OMCs) to benefit from reduced crude oil prices, which dropped around 4 per cent on Monday to $83 a barrel.

Aviation, travel, and Middle East and North Africa (Mena)-exposed names are other direct beneficiaries.

The research and broking house has a Nifty target of 26,000 by year-end, nearly 8.3 per cent above current levels.

“We’ll likely see a continued rebound in healthcare due to easing US pricing pressures.

"We also expect many infrastructure (infra)-linked announcements in West Asia after a decisive end to the war — involving both energy-linked and water-linked infrastructure — which could support some industrial names in the coming months,” said Venugopal Garre, managing director (MD), Bernstein.

With the rate-hike overhang receding, we may also see an easing of the spending environment in the US, potentially helping the information technology sector, he added.

India's Economic Relief and Investment Strategy

The announcement of a likely US-Iran peace deal, to be signed on June 19, sent global markets soaring on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 indices rising over 1.3 per cent each in intraday deals.

If the ceasefire holds and energy markets stabilise, the cleaner Indian beneficiaries, according to Anirudh Garg, partner and fund manager, INVasset PMS, are oil-sensitive domestic sectors: OMCs, aviation, logistics, cement, paint, automotive, and select financials.

Capital market intermediaries, he believes, could also become relevant because lower geopolitical risk can revive flows, risk appetite, and trading activity.

Pharmaceutical remains a defensive hedge, while power remains structural, but the immediate post-West Asia basket is import-cost relief.

“India’s pressure point in this conflict was never only geopolitics; it was the pass-through into crude, rupee weakness, imported inflation, and margin pressure.

"Lower crude and calmer freight rates can give immediate earnings relief to sectors where fuel, petrochemical, transport, or borrowing costs matter,” Garg said.

Investor Caution and Future Outlook

That said, as a strategy, U R Bhat, cofounder and director, Alphaniti Fintech, suggests investors partly sell into the rally as there is still time for the actual deal to be signed (on June 19) in Switzerland.

“I think investors should play it safe for now.

"Finer details of the deal are still awaited, and the actual signing is still a few days away.

"If oil prices fall further, stocks of OMCs and airline companies will do well.

"Once West Asia opens for reconstruction, Indian infra companies may bag orders and, to that extent, the stocks will be in the limelight.

"Reliance Industries is another counter that can do well as it has underperformed in the past few weeks,” Bhat said.

Meanwhile, analysts at Morgan Stanley Research expect strong consumption growth in India going ahead, helped by lower interest rates, the effect of lower taxes, and better overall income growth.

A pickup in private capital expenditure (capex), they said, is the key reason for them to remain overweight on the consumption-related sector.

Morgan Stanley’s list of ‘focus stocks’ includes Maruti Suzuki India, Trent, Lenskart Solutions, Varun Beverages, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Prestige Estates, and Adani Power.