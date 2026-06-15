US-Iran Peace Deal to Stabilise Rupee, Boost India's West Asia Exports

A landmark peace deal between the US and Iran, set to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, is poised to deliver significant economic relief to India by boosting exports to West Asia, stabilising the rupee, and mitigating inflationary pressures.

Illustration: dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points The US and Iran have finalised a peace deal to end their 107-day conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with the agreement to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

This deal is anticipated to significantly boost India's exports to West Asia, which were severely impacted by the hostilities, and spur manufacturing activity.

For India, the agreement promises relief from high energy prices, pressure on the rupee, and inflation risks, as the country heavily relies on West Asia for crude oil, LPG, and LNG supplies.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is expected to stabilise energy markets, ease pressure on oil and gas prices, strengthen the rupee, and improve India's growth outlook.

The conflict had led to a steep fall in India's exports to the Middle East, declining 57.95 per cent to $3.5 billion in March, highlighting the region's importance as a key trading partner.

The announcement that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz is expected to boost India's exports to West Asia, which was severely impacted by the hostilities, spur manufacturing activity and help stabilise the rupee, according to exporters and experts.

They said the announcement, if implemented successfully, would reduce pressure on India's import bill, ease inflationary covers and create a more conducive environment for trade.

The peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

The US and Iran have reached a peace deal to end a four-month war that disrupted global energy supplies, pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel, and brought the Middle East to the brink of a wider regional conflict.

Economic Relief for India

For India, which relies heavily on West Asia for crude oil, LPG and LNG supplies, the deal promises relief from high energy prices, pressure on the rupee, and inflation risks that intensified during the conflict, economic think tank GTRI said.

"For India, the agreement brings immediate economic relief as the conflict has exposed India's dependence on West Asia, from where it sources roughly 50 per cent of its crude oil imports, around 70 per cent of its LPG supplies and nearly 90 per cent of its LNG imports," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

The disruption of shipping through the Gulf raised India's energy import bill, increased inflation risks, weakened the rupee and forced refiners to seek alternative supplies from distant markets.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is expected to stabilise energy markets, ease pressure on oil and gas prices, strengthen the rupee and improve India's growth outlook, he said.

Mumbai-based exporter and Founder Chairman, Technocraft Industries India, Sharad Kumar Saraf said the announcement paves way for the end of uncertainties, economic slow down and unwarranted hardships.

"The end of war and hostilities will not only help in quantum jump in India's exports but will throw open a host of new business opportunities. Next 2-3 years will accelerate India's efforts for a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said any easing of geopolitical tensions in the region should help restore normalcy in global energy supplies and moderate prices.

"For India, this would reduce pressure on the import bill, normalise exports, support rupee stability, ease inflationary concerns, and create a more conducive environment for trade and economic growth," he said.

Experts also said opening the Strait of Hormuz would help smoothen the movement of ships in international waters. The closure has led to an increase in insurance and freight rates. Ships are carrying goods from the Cape of Good Hope, encircling Africa, which has increased the delivery time of consignments.

India-West Asia Trade Impact

The war has severely affected India's exports and imports with that region.

All six members (UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait) of the region are key trading partners of India.

The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel jointly launched military operations against Iran over its nuclear programme.

Due to this, India's exports posted the steepest fall in five months, declining 7.44 per cent in March to $38.92 billion.

India's exports to the Middle East or West Asia region fell 57.95 per cent to $3.5 billion in March, while imports from the Gulf nations fell 51.64 per cent. Normally India exports goods worth about $6 billion to this region.

India's exports to the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) grew about 1 per cent to about $57 billion in 2024-25 against $56.32 billion in 2023-24. Imports rose 15.33 per cent to $121.7 billion in 2024-25 from $105.5 billion in 2023-24.

The UAE was India's third-largest trading partner in 2025-26. India's exports to the nation rose about 2 per cent to $37.4 billion in 2025-26, while imports were up 0.78 per cent $63.9 billion in the last fiscal year, resulting in a trade deficit of $26.53 billion in 2025-26.

Saudi Arabia was India's fifth-largest trading partner during the last fiscal year. Exports to the kingdom dipped 12.55 per cent to $110.28 billion in 2025-26, while imports were up 2.22 per cent to $30.8 billion, leading to a trade deficit of $20.5 billion in 2025-26.

Exports to Qatar dip 3.7 per cent to $1.62 billion last fiscal year, while imports declined 1.37 per cent to $12.3 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $10.7 billion in 2025-26.

Shipments to Oman dipped 1 per cent to $4.02 billion in 2025-26, while imports were up 9.43 per cent to $7.16 billion. The trade deficit was 3.14 billion.

Exports to Kuwait dipped 14.63 per cent to $1.65 billion, while imports were down 4.4 per cent to $7.91 billion, leading to a trade deficit of $6.26 billion.

Similarly, India's outbound shipments to Bahrain were down 2.32 per cent in the last fiscal year to $779 million in the last fiscal year. Imports were up 5.25 per cent to $887.76 million, leaving a trade deficit of $108.78 million.

India's key exports to GCC countries include engineering goods, refined petroleum products, food and agricultural products, cereals, rice, meat, marine products, gems and jewellery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and machinery.

The country's major imports include comprise crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemicals, fertilisers, plastics, aluminium and other mineral fuels.