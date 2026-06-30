Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty down on geopolitical tensions

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a cautious start to trading, influenced by geopolitical uncertainties surrounding the upcoming US-Iran negotiations in Doha and significant foreign fund outflows.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade due to geopolitical uncertainty.

US-Iran negotiations in Doha are a key factor influencing investor sentiment.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) recorded significant outflows from Indian equities.

Blue-chip IT stocks were among the major laggards, contributing to the market dip.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude also saw a slight decline.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Tuesday amid uncertainty over the next round of US-Iran negotiations in Doha. Fresh foreign fund outflows and decline in blue-chip IT stock also weighed on the sentiments.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 103.95 points to 76,624.42 in early trade, paring its opening gains.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 40.10 points to 23,908.80.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were among the major laggards.

Maruti, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,350.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.56 per cent lower at $72.74 per barrel.

Geopolitical Tensions Impact Investor Sentiment

"Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a cautious bias as investors closely monitor renewed geopolitical tensions ahead of the next round of US-Iran negotiations.

"Investor attention is now firmly focused on the upcoming negotiations in Doha, with hopes that diplomatic progress will help ease regional tensions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

How Asian Markets Fared

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite surging 2.07 per cent and S&P 500 climbing 1.18 per cent.