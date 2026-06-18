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NITI Aayog Urges India's AI Self-Reliance After US Export Controls

By Bijay Kumar Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 18, 2026 10:26 IST

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Following US export controls impacting AI giant Anthropic, NITI Aayog member Abhay Karandikar stresses India's imperative to achieve self-reliance in technology development, particularly in AI infrastructure and hardware, to secure its digital future.

Key Points

  • US export controls on advanced AI models, exemplified by Anthropic's actions, highlight India's urgent need for technological self-reliance.
  • NITI Aayog member Abhay Karandikar emphasizes developing local AI infrastructure and hardware to overcome current lags.
  • India possesses a significant advantage in its capacity to deploy AI infrastructure at scale across various sectors like health, agriculture, and education.
  • The government's India AI mission actively supports startups developing foundational AI models and aims to deploy AI for citizen-centric services.
  • Despite progress, continuous efforts are required to keep pace with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence technology.
AI giant Anthropic's decision to take its latest AI models offline to comply with the US government's new export controls reinforces that India will have to become self-reliant in technology development, NITI Aayog member Abhay Karandikar said on Thursday. Last week, Anthropic said it had taken its latest artificial intelligence models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, offline to comply with a directive from the Trump administration to prevent their use by foreign nationals.

India's Push for AI Autonomy

"Maybe in the development of local AI infrastructure and hardware, we are lagging...AI giant Anthropic's decision to take down latest AI models offline to comply with the US government's new export controls only reinforces that India will have to become self-reliant in technology development," Karandikar told PTI. The export controls mark the US government's most significant step so far to restrict access to the most advanced AI models. Last week Anthropic broadly released Fable, which is a limited version of its more advanced model, Mythos. Access to Mythos has been tightly restricted by the company due to cybersecurity fears.

 

Strengthening Local AI Infrastructure

A NITI Aayog member said India may have to do more to develop local AI infrastructure, hardware, because "we do not have semiconductor chips or platforms, but I think we are catching up." According to him, one of the biggest advantages that India has is its ability to deploy AI infrastructure at scale. He further said the government is developing AI applications in some sectors, such as health, agriculture, education. Karandikar also said the Aayog is looking for ways to deploy AI for citizen-centric services, noting that India has taken a lead in developing digital public infrastructure. He said India AI mission has supported at least 12 startups that are developing foundation models. "The AI mission has done a lot of things in the last one year, maybe more needs to be done given the pace at which the technology is moving," Karandikar said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Bijay Kumar Singh in New Delhi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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