UPI Usage Holds Firm Despite MDR Backlash

UPI processed an average 802 million transactions a day in September, about 1 per cent more than the 792 million a day over the same period in August.

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Despite the backlash over the merchant discount rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, cumulative UPI usage has not taken a hit so far, shows data.

UPI processed an average 802 million transactions a day in September, about 1 per cent more than the 792 million a day over the same period in August, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and RBI shows.

The comparison covers the first 29 days of both months for a like-for-like reading.

Key Points UPI processed an average 802 million transactions a day in September, up about 1 per cent from August.

Since the MDR framework was published, daily volumes averaged 777.6 million transactions.

UPI processed transactions worth about Rs 28.21 trillion between September 1 and 29.

Daily transaction volumes dipped during the middle of the month before recovering towards month-end.

UPI usage tends to rise around salary credits, rent payments and recurring bills.

UPI Usage Holds Firm

NPCI published the MDR framework for UPI on September 15, a day after a gazette notification paved the way for banks to levy charges on UPI.

It set a 0.4 per cent fee on person-to-merchant payments above Rs 2,000 starting October 15.

Since the framework, daily volumes over the fortnight averaged 777.6 million, compared to 777.9 million in August.

The value of transactions has been higher at Rs 89,067 crore a day against Rs 87,378 crore for the same fortnight in September and August, respectively.

MDR Framework Takes Effect

Daily transactions fell from 828.1 million in the first half of September to a low of 748.85 million on September 24.

In value terms too, UPI has held firm.

Transactions worth Rs 28.21 trillion were processed between September 1 and 29, about 1.3 per cent more than the Rs 27.86 trillion over the same period in August.

Daily Volumes See Swings

A similar pattern repeated in the previous month.

In August, volumes slid from about 807.4 million a day in its first half to 745 million on August 29, before jumping to 792 million on August 31.

The value touched Rs 1.23 trillion that day.

Salaries Drive Monthly Trends

This comes as users spend more at the start and end of the month, when salaries are credited and rent, recurring payments, and utility bills are paid, and hold back in between.

UPI Value Remains Strong

In value terms too, UPI has held firm.

Transactions worth Rs 28.21 trillion were processed between September 1 and 29, about 1.3 per cent more than the Rs 27.86 trillion over the same period in August.

Daily value averaged Rs 89,067 crore since September 15 (September 15-29), about 2 per cent more than the Rs 87,378 crore over the same period in August.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff