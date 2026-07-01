UPI Transactions See Monthly Dip But Annual Growth Remains Robust

Discover how India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, despite a slight moderation in June, continue to demonstrate robust annual growth and expanding global influence, solidifying its role in the digital payments ecosystem.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points UPI transactions moderated to Rs 28.9 lakh crore in June, down from a record Rs 29.9 lakh crore in May.

Despite a monthly dip in volume, June recorded the highest-ever daily average of 757 million transactions, highlighting UPI's role in low-value payments.

The value of UPI transactions grew 20 per cent annually, reaching Rs 28.9 lakh crore in June compared to Rs 24.03 lakh crore a year ago.

UPI volumes have expanded significantly over the past year, growing by over 4.3 billion transactions and nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in value.

India's UPI platform is now operational in over eight countries, reinforcing its position as a global leader in digital payments and promoting financial inclusion.

Transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) moderated from record high to Rs 28.9 lakh crore in June, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). UPI transactions touched a record high of Rs 29.9 lakh crore in May 2026. As per the data released on Wednesday, the UPI transaction in volume terms was 22.72 billion recorded in June lower than 23.2 billion in the previous month.

Understanding UPI's Growth Trajectory

The value of transactions was at Rs 28.9 lakh crore in June against Rs 24.03 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, registering a 20 per cent growth on an annual basis. The UPI transaction in volume terms was 18.3 billion recorded in June 2025. "While the UPI volume for June has decreased month-on-month, the month's daily average of 757 million transactions is the highest-ever recorded since the launch of UPI. These daily averages tell a very interesting story of how UPI has become the default mode of payment for low-value transactions," Reeju Datta, Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments, said.

According to Spice Money CEO Dilip Modi, June UPI numbers are significant not just because transactions crossed 22.7 billion, but because they reflect the pace at which India's digital payments ecosystem has expanded over the past year. In just 12 months, UPI volumes have grown over 4.3 billion transactions and nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in value, underscoring the increasing trust and dependence on digital payments across the country, he said.

UPI's Global Footprint And Future Impact

UPI is now live in over eight countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, Mauritius, and Qatar, positioning India as a global leader in digital payments. Its growing international adoption is boosting remittances, promoting financial inclusion, and strengthening India's position in the global fintech landscape.

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA). It runs the UPI used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants' end while making purchases.