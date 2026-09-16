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Traders Call For Reversal Of UPI Transaction Fee Decision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk September 16, 2026 22:13 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A National Traders' Welfare Board member is advocating for the immediate withdrawal of the new 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate on UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, warning of adverse impacts on business growth and consumer prices.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) member has called for the immediate withdrawal of the 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.
  • The NTWB member, Ramesh Khandelwal, warns that the new MDR will adversely impact business growth and could lead to higher prices for consumers.
  • The Centre's decision to impose MDR on UPI transactions is seen as contrary to the government's 'ease of doing business' policies.
  • The 0.4% fee, effective from October 15, will be borne by merchants and is capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more.
  • Person-to-person UPI transfers and merchant transactions up to Rs 2,000 will continue to remain free of charge.

Citing larger interests of consumers and businesses, a member of the National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) on Wednesday said the Centre should immediately withdraw its decision to impose a 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

He cautioned that charges on UPI transactions would adversely impact business growth.

 

Impact On Businesses And Consumers

Ramesh Khandelwal, who represents Madhya Pradesh on the government-constituted NTWB, told PTI, "The decision to impose MDR on UPI transactions is against the government's policies on ease of doing business. This will impact business growth and may lead to higher prices."

He urged the central government to immediately withdraw its decision to impose MDR on UPI transactions in larger interests of consumers and businesses.

Khandelwal said he will raise the issue of levying MDR on UPI transactions in the upcoming meeting of the NTWB.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up NTWB to advise the central government for the fulfilment of various welfare measures of traders and their employees.

Ending nearly 6 years of fully free UPI payments, the Centre on Tuesday introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the platform from October 15, while ring-fencing person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.

The charge will be borne by merchants, not consumers, and will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more, according to the new framework. Person-to-person UPI transfers and merchant transactions of up to Rs 2,000 will remain free.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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