UPI payments hit by technical glitches, NPCI says systems working fine

UPI payments hit by technical glitches, NPCI says systems working fine

August 08, 2025
1 Minute Read
August 08, 2025 02:03 IST

People faced difficulties in making online payments through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform on Thursday evening due to "technical" issues.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo and SerenityArt/Pixabay.com

The National Payments Corporation of India, which runs the UPI platform, said a few banks' systems faced troubles due to which people faced inconvenience.

There were "intermittent UPI connectivity issues as a few of the banks were having some internal technical problems", the NPCI said in a late evening statement.

 

The statement came in response to a slew of complaints on social media platforms about the UPI outage.

NPCI stressed that its systems are working fine and it has worked with the lenders for a quick resolution.

The UPI platform had witnessed over 18 billion transactions with an underlying value of over Rs 24 lakh crore in June.

There is an intense debate over who should pay for the platform. At present, it is subsidised by the government to encourage citizens to pay more using the online method.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
