Indian Tourists Can Now Use UPI For Dubai, Singapore Attractions

Indian tourists can now seamlessly book tickets for iconic global attractions like Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Singapore's Universal Studios using their preferred UPI applications, marking a significant expansion of India's digital payment ecosystem.

Photograph: @UPI_NPCI/X

Key Points Indian tourists can now use UPI for online ticket bookings at Dubai's Burj Khalifa and major attractions in Singapore, including Universal Studios, Singapore Oceanarium, and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) entered into strategic partnerships with the UAE and Singapore on July 29 and September 9, respectively, to facilitate these UPI-based online bookings.

Burj Khalifa is the first attraction in the UAE to implement UPI for e-commerce, and Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore also accepts UPI.

UPI is currently accepted in 10 countries, with Uzbekistan set to become the 11th after a commercial agreement announced on August 30, 2026.

This initiative strengthens India's digital and economic links with the two countries while promoting international partnerships in digital innovation and cross-border commerce.

Indian tourists can now use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to book tickets online for Dubai's Burj Khalifa and major attractions in Singapore, including Universal Studios, Singapore Oceanarium, and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

Expanding Digital Payment Horizons

The initiative is aimed at making international travel bookings easier for Indians by enabling them to use their preferred UPI applications for online payments at these destinations, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), entered into strategic partnerships with the UAE and Singapore on July 29 and September 9, respectively, to facilitate UPI-based online bookings.

Key Partnerships For Global Reach

In the UAE, UPI acceptance has been enabled for At the Top, Burj Khalifa, in partnership with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment. It is the first attraction in the UAE to implement UPI for e-commerce, the statement said.

In Singapore, UPI acceptance has been extended to Resorts World Sentosa in collaboration with FOMO Pay, a payment institution.

The integration covers bookings for major attractions at Resorts World Sentosa, including Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

Strengthening International Digital Ties

The move comes amid growing demand for convenient and secure cross-border payment options. Singapore welcomed 1.2 million Indian visitors in 2025, it said.

The initiative strengthens India's digital and economic links with the two countries while promoting international partnerships in digital innovation and cross-border commerce, the statement added.

UPI-based ticket booking for the Eiffel Tower in France was launched on January 26, 2024, it said.

UPI is currently accepted in 10 countries -- Singapore, the UAE, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Greece, allowing Indian travellers to make digital payments abroad.

Uzbekistan is set to become the 11th country to accept UPI after a commercial agreement announced on August 30, 2026, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country, it added.