Government Clarifies UPI Merchant Fee Will Not Burden Consumers

Government sources confirm that the new 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will not impact consumers, aiming instead to build a sustainable revenue model for India's rapidly expanding digital payments ecosystem.

Key Points The 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 will not be borne by consumers.

Merchants will pay the MDR, which is capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more.

Funds collected from MDR will be distributed among banks, payment gateways, and UPI app providers to sustain the digital payments ecosystem.

Person-to-person UPI transactions and most everyday merchant payments remain free.

Small merchants with monthly UPI QR code collections up to Rs 1 lakh are exempt from the new charges.

Understanding The MDR Distribution

Addressing Misconceptions And Future Outlook

Purpose Of The New MDR Framework

Exemptions And Special Cases

The proposed 0.4 per cent merchant fee on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will not be passed on to consumers, government sources said on Thursday. Effective October 15, a 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate will be levied on merchants for UPI transactions over Rs 2,000. However, no charge will be levied on person-to-person transactions regardless of the amount. Dismissing criticism by Opposition parties, including the Congress, that it is a tax on consumers, government sources said that not a "single penny" from the proposed MDR will go to the government coffers. The collected amount will be shared among banks and other entities in the UPI ecosystem, they added.Of the total MDR collected, 40 per cent will go to customers' banks, 30 per cent to payment gateway, 20 per cent to the UPI app and the remaining 10 per cent to the sponsoring bank of the UPI app. "MDR levy of 0.4 per cent on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will not be passed on to the consumers. Banks, as well as the Indian Banks' Association, will address misconceptions related to MDR charges and their impact on users," they said. Sources also clarified that MDR is neither a tax nor a cess or surcharge.The sources further said that fear of consumers shifting back to cash due to merchant fee on UPI is misplaced. They are also hopeful that the GST Council will review the 18 per cent GST on merchant fee on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 in the larger interest of consumers, as was done in the case of insurance premium. "IBA will soon run an awareness campaign to dispel various misconceptions and rumours about levy of 0.4 per cent MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000," they said.The introduction of a 0.4 per cent MDR on certain UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 is aimed at creating a sustainable revenue framework for the digital payments ecosystem. The MDR is a fee paid by merchants to payment service providers for processing digital transactions. From October 15, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to person-to-merchant UPI payments above Rs 2,000. The charge will be paid by merchants, not consumers, and will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. Payments between individuals, as well as the vast majority of everyday merchant payments, will remain free.Essential services, such as railways, telecom, fuel and insurance, will attract a flat Rs 5 fee per transaction above Rs 2,000. Capital markets transactions (mutual funds, stockbroking) get a lower 0.02 per cent rate, also capped at Rs 300. Small merchants collecting up to Rs 1 lakh a month via UPI QR codes remain fully exempt from any new charge and shield about 96 per cent of all merchant transactions. The NPCI, which operates the UPI platform, on September 15, issued a circular providing for MDR on certain UPI transactions, with the move aimed at creating a sustainable revenue framework for the digital payments ecosystem. A dedicated fund for promoting the use of UPI by small merchants will be set up, with a contribution of 5 per cent of total MDR collections. This initiative will expand UPI acceptance, encourage sustained usage, and accelerate the inclusion of small businesses in India's digital payments ecosystem.