Paytm shares jump over 7% as UPI fee introduced; other fintechs volatile

Indian fintech stocks are experiencing significant shifts, with Paytm shares rallying over 7 per cent, following the government's introduction of a 0.4 per cent fee on UPI transfers exceeding Rs 2,000 made to merchants, effective October 15.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points The Indian government has introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on UPI transfers above Rs 2,000 made to merchants, effective from October 15.

Paytm's stock (One97 Communications Ltd) surged over 7 per cent, reaching a 52-week high, following the announcement.

Other fintech firms like One Mobikwik Systems and Pine Labs initially saw gains but later pared them, with Pine Labs trading 7 per cent lower.

The new charge, known as Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), is levied on person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions and is capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above.

Crucially, everyday person-to-person transactions and small payments remain free for customers, with the finance ministry clarifying that MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem, not on customers.

Shares of fintech firms such as Paytm rallied on Wednesday morning trade after the government introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the UPI platform from October 15.

The stock of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns the Paytm brand, jumped 7.24 per cent during intraday deals to reach the 52-week high of Rs 1,856.50 on the BSE.

Market Reaction to New UPI Charges

Shares of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd climbed 5.96 per cent and Pine Labs edged higher by 2.68 per cent.

Shares of Pine Labs, however, pared all early gains and were trading 7 per cent lower. One Mobikwik Systems also lost the winning momentum and quoted 2 per cent lower.

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments, the government on Tuesday introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the platform from October 15 while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.

Understanding the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR)

"Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI," the finance ministry said in a statement, adding, "MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem. It is not a charge on customers making UPI payments."

Also, individuals will continue to have "unlimited free usage, with no monthly quotas, volume restrictions or tiered caps on free UPI transactions", it said.

The carefully calibrated move signalled the end of an era for the world's largest real-time payments system even as the government tried to avoid alarming the hundreds of millions of daily users.

From October 15, a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will be levied on person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000 through UPI, capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above.

"This will generate additional revenue from the merchant business for many of the payment transactions that were free earlier," Paytm said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday night.

As per the NPCI (National Payment Corporation of India) circular, no charge is levied on customers for UPI payments, which shall continue to remain free of charge for them, it added.