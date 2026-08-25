Understanding The Impact Of New MDR On India's UPI Ecosystem

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is set to undergo a significant policy shift with the introduction of targeted Merchant Discount Rates (MDR) on high-value merchant transactions, aiming to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the digital payments ecosystem.
UPI has emerged as the dominant mode of retail payments in India, with its share of transaction volumes rising sharply from 73.6 per cent in FY23 to 86.8 per cent in the June quarter of FY27, CareEdge Analytics & Advisory said on Tuesday. As UPI scales, the focus is increasingly shifting towards the long-term sustainability of the ecosystem, with proposed measures around targeted Merchant Discount Rates (MDR) on select higher-value merchant transactions, it said. CareEdge said at MDR rates of 0.25â0.50 per cent, this could translate into a potential gross revenue opportunity of Rs 15,000â30,000 crore, with every 10 basis points of MDR generating approximately Rs 6,113 crore.
Key Points
- UPI's transaction volume share is projected to reach 86.8% by FY27, solidifying its dominance in Indian retail payments.
- New amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act enable targeted Merchant Discount Rates (MDR) on specific high-value merchant transactions.
- Person-to-Person (P2P) and low-value digital payments will remain free, with MDR only applicable above a certain threshold for Payment-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions.
- The proposed MDR framework could generate substantial revenue, estimated between Rs 15,000-30,000 crore, fostering a self-sustaining UPI ecosystem.
- Only a narrow segment of overall UPI transactions, specifically P2M transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, are potentially subject to the new MDR.