News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Unspent CSR funds hit five-year high in FY23

Unspent CSR funds hit five-year high in FY23

By Ashli Varghese
August 20, 2024 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Not all listed companies above a threshold have spent on corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the way they were required to do.

CSR

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The aggregate unspent amount in 2022-23 (FY23) stood at a five-year high of Rs 1,475 crore.

In FY23 listed companies spent Rs 15,602 crore while the amount to be expended was Rs 15,787 crore, according to the data from corporate tracker primeinfobase.com.

 

But some overspent.

The final amount spent also includes administrative expenses and impact assessment cost.

The amount required to be spent in each financial year excludes the amount set off, viz excess amount spent in previous financial years.

Companies on the basis of their net profit, net worth, and turnover are required to spend at least 2 per cent of their average net profit during the immediate three preceding financial years on things such as environment, health, skill development, drinking water, and sanitation.

This data covers all companies listed on the National Stock Exchange and those exclusively listed on the BSE with a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

These listed companies allocated Rs 99 for every Rs 100 mandated for CSR projects.

This marks the lowest ratio in the past five years.

On average, each company spent Rs 11.29 crore on CSR in FY23, a 4 per cent decrease from FY22 and a 9 per cent decline from FY21.

Listed companies, on aggregate, spent 1.91 per cent of their net profits on CSR, less than the prescribed requirement.

According to the National CSR Portal, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the number of defaulting companies, whose expenditure has been less than the prescribed amount, is 4,855, one-fifth of the total.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ashli Varghese
Source: source
 
Print this article
'India Is A Stock Picker's Delight'
'India Is A Stock Picker's Delight'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
'Don't Panic! India Is An Oasis Of Calm!'
'Don't Panic! India Is An Oasis Of Calm!'
Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit
Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit
'I Want To Assure Everyone I Am Alive'
'I Want To Assure Everyone I Am Alive'
United front against BJP? Kharge, Rahul to visit J-K
United front against BJP? Kharge, Rahul to visit J-K
Will Aus stick with Smith as opener in India Tests?
Will Aus stick with Smith as opener in India Tests?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

New Tax Regime Could Pinch Small Savings

New Tax Regime Could Pinch Small Savings

Watch Out For These Car Launches!

Watch Out For These Car Launches!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances