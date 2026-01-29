Unpaid highway tolls to block fitness certificate, NOC for vehicles

As per the amended rules, an NOC for transfer of ownership or transfer of a vehicle from one state to another will not be granted until any unpaid user fee is cleared.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Union government has amended the central motor vehicle rules which now link the clearance of unpaid National Highway (NH) user fee with vehicle-related services like no-objection certificate (NOC) and fitness certificate.

Under the amended rules, a new definition of "unpaid user fee" has been introduced and it refers to the user fee payable for the use of an NH section where electronic toll collection (ETC) system has recorded the vehicle's passage, but the applicable fee has not been received in accordance with the National Highways Act, 1956, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) said.

The move has been undertaken in order to strengthen compliance towards user fee payment at toll plazas on NHs, enhancing efficiency of ETC and discouraging user fee evasion.

"In addition, renewal or generation of a 'certificate of fitness' for vehicles will not be permitted unless outstanding user fee dues have been paid. For commercial vehicles seeking a national permit, the amended rules make it mandatory that the vehicle must not have any unpaid user fee," the ministry said.

Corresponding changes have also been made to "Form 28", which now requires applicants to disclose whether any demand for an unpaid user fee at a toll plaza is pending against the vehicle, along with relevant details, the government said.

These amendments have come ahead of the launch of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system that will enable barrier less tolling on the NH network.