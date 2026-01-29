HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Unpaid highway tolls to block fitness certificate, NOC for vehicles

Unpaid highway tolls to block fitness certificate, NOC for vehicles

By Dhruvaksh Saha
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 15:18 IST

x

As per the amended rules, an NOC for transfer of ownership or transfer of a vehicle from one state to another will not be granted until any unpaid user fee is cleared.

 

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Union government has amended the central motor vehicle rules which now link the clearance of unpaid National Highway (NH) user fee with vehicle-related services like no-objection certificate (NOC) and fitness certificate.

 

Under the amended rules, a new definition of "unpaid user fee" has been introduced and it refers to the user fee payable for the use of an NH section where electronic toll collection (ETC) system has recorded the vehicle's passage, but the applicable fee has not been received in accordance with the National Highways Act, 1956, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) said.

Key Points

  • Union government amends Central Motor Vehicle Rules linking unpaid National Highway (NH) toll fees with services like NOC and fitness certificate.
  • New definition of "unpaid user fee" introduced under the National Highways Act, 1956 to strengthen compliance and discourage toll evasion.
  • Vehicle-related services such as transfer of ownership, fitness certificate renewal, and national permits now require clearance of pending toll dues.
  • Form 28 updated to mandate disclosure of any unpaid NH toll fee demand against vehicles.
  • Amendments align with upcoming Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system enabling barrier‑less tolling across India’s National Highway network.

The move has been undertaken in order to strengthen compliance towards user fee payment at toll plazas on NHs, enhancing efficiency of ETC and discouraging user fee evasion.

As per the amended rules, an NOC for transfer of ownership or transfer of a vehicle from one state to another will not be granted until any unpaid user fee is cleared.

"In addition, renewal or generation of a 'certificate of fitness' for vehicles will not be permitted unless outstanding user fee dues have been paid. For commercial vehicles seeking a national permit, the amended rules make it mandatory that the vehicle must not have any unpaid user fee," the ministry said.

Corresponding changes have also been made to "Form 28", which now requires applicants to disclose whether any demand for an unpaid user fee at a toll plaza is pending against the vehicle, along with relevant details, the government said.

These amendments have come ahead of the launch of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system that will enable barrier less tolling on the NH network.

Dhruvaksh Saha
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why pay toll if stuck on highway for hours, asks SC
Why pay toll if stuck on highway for hours, asks SC
No fuel for 15+ year old vehicles in Delhi from April 1
No fuel for 15+ year old vehicles in Delhi from April 1
Pollution-free environment a constitutional right: HC
Pollution-free environment a constitutional right: HC
No PUC, no fuel; curbs on vehicles: Pollution rules in Delhi
No PUC, no fuel; curbs on vehicles: Pollution rules in Delhi
You can now drive from Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours
You can now drive from Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Where has our Pinki gone Crashed flight attendant Pinki Mali s family members are emotionally shaken1:17

Where has our Pinki gone Crashed flight attendant Pinki...

Mortal remains of Dy CM Ajit Pawar taken from Baramati hospital to Vidya Pratishthan2:06

Mortal remains of Dy CM Ajit Pawar taken from Baramati...

Chitrangada Singh spotted at the airport in a simple and stylish look1:01

Chitrangada Singh spotted at the airport in a simple and...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO