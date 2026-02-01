HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Small taxpayers get relief window for foreign asset disclosure

Small taxpayers get relief window for foreign asset disclosure

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2026 14:11 IST

x

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed a six-month foreign asset disclosure scheme for small taxpayers like students, tech professionals and relocated NRIs as she presented the Union Budget 2026-27.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Kartavya Bhawan along with the MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the ministry, before presentation of the Union Budget-2026 at Parliament House, in New Delhi on February 01, 2026. Photograph: Press Information Bureau of India

She said there will be no interest liability on taxpayers on the penalty amount for the period of appeal before first appellate authority, irrespective of outcome.

The finance minister also proposed exemptions of three years for dividend income received by notified cooperatives on investments made up to January 31, 2026.

On healthcare, she said 50 per cent capacity will be increased in district hospitals by establishing emergency and trauma care centres.

The government will develop ecologically sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh , Uttarakhand, J-K, Araku Valley of Eastern Ghats and Western Ghats.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Budget 2026: Reform Express is on its way, says Nirmala
Budget 2026: Reform Express is on its way, says Nirmala
STT on futures hiked, share buyback taxed as capital gains
STT on futures hiked, share buyback taxed as capital gains
Why The Markets Fell After 12.10 PM
Why The Markets Fell After 12.10 PM
Union Budget: ASK YOUR TAX QUESTIONS
Union Budget: ASK YOUR TAX QUESTIONS
Revised ITR deadline extended with penalty in Budget 2026
Revised ITR deadline extended with penalty in Budget 2026

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Looks Stunning in a Saree0:25

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Looks Stunning in a Saree

President Murmu offers 'dahi-cheeni' to FM Sitharaman ahead of Budget speech0:11

President Murmu offers 'dahi-cheeni' to FM Sitharaman...

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra0:38

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO