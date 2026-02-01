HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Overseas residents eligible to invest in Indian equities

Overseas residents eligible to invest in Indian equities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2026 12:44 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said individual persons residing outside India (PROI) will be permitted equity investments in listed Indian companies through a portfolio investment scheme.

She also proposed raising investment limit for PROIs to 10 per cent from 5 per cent.

The finance minister also proposed making framework with suitable access to funds and derivatives on corporate bond indices.

Key Points

  • Individuals residing outside India will be allowed to invest in listed Indian companies via a portfolio investment scheme.
  • The investment cap proposed to be raised from 5% to 10%.
  • The government plans a framework to improve access to funds and derivatives on corporate bond indices.

The government will continue to focus on developing infrastructure in cities with over 5 lakh population, she added.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman proposed to upgrade WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamnagar, Gujarat, while also stating that the country's telescope infrastructure will be upgraded to promote astrophysics and astronomy.

The government will also launch a pilot scheme to upgrade skills of 10,000 guides at 20 iconic tourist sites, while noting that India has potential to offer world-class experience in mountaineering.

Besides, she promised that the Centre will develop ecologically sustainable trails in Himachal Pradesh, Utttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

 
