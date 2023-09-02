News
Rediff.com  » Business » Uday Kotak resigns as Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO

Uday Kotak resigns as Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO

Source: PTI
September 02, 2023 18:28 IST
Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

 

IMAGE: Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Joint managing director Dipak Gupta will be the chief executive until December 31, it said.

 

"Uday Kotak has ceased to be the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, with effect from September 1, 2023 on account of his resignation considered at the Bank's Board meeting held today and has become a non-executive Director of the Bank," the filing said.

No reason was cited for Kotak's resignation.

As an interim arrangement, Gupta will carry out the duties of the managing director & CEO until December 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the RBI.

