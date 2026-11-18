UBS analysts caution that the elevated valuation premium of Indian equities over emerging markets is being challenged by a confluence of factors, including high crude oil prices, tighter monetary policy, and a slower earnings growth outlook compared to its peers.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Indian equities are trading at a 72% premium to the broader EM universe, significantly higher than the 10-year average of 58%.

India's earnings growth outlook (18.3% for 2027-2028) is trailing that of its EM peers (23.5%), potentially constraining performance.

UBS projects India's real GDP growth to moderate to 7% in FY28 before recovering to 7.2% in FY29, contingent on lower crude oil prices.

Risks to GDP projections are tilted to the downside, with sustained high crude oil prices and elevated global bond yields potentially reducing growth to 6.6%.

UBS expects cumulative rate hikes of 75 basis points, taking the repo rate to 6% by the end of FY27, which could impact investment and consumption.

Indian stocks’ valuation premium over emerging markets (EM) "remains elevated", even as high crude oil prices and tighter monetary policy cloud the country’s growth outlook, according to UBS analysts.

A potential slowdown in artificial intelligence (AI) capital expenditure and a moderation in oil prices — possibly triggered by changes in US politics — could, however, ease macroeconomic pressures and improve the outlook for Indian equities, said Tanvee Gupta Jain and Adarsh Agarwal of UBS in a November 11 report.

Valuation Concerns and Earnings Growth

Indian equities are trading at a 72 per cent premium to the broader EM universe, based on index-weighted consensus earnings estimates, the brokerage said — up from a 10-year average of 58 per cent.

Valuations are expensive at a time when India’s earnings growth outlook is trailing that of its EM peers.

Consensus estimates, according to the UBS report, suggest that EMs are expected to clock earnings per share growth of 23.5 per cent between 2027 and 2028, compared with 18.3 per cent for India.

The valuation gap could constrain India’s performance unless earnings growth improves or global developments become favourable.

Global Economic Outlook and Drivers

Globally, UBS remains constructive on US equities and expects the S&P 500 to climb around 20 per cent to 8,900 by the fourth quarter of 2027, supported by an estimated 18 per cent year-on-year growth in corporate earnings in 2027.

Technology and AI-related companies are expected to remain the principal drivers of this earnings expansion, it said.

UBS expects global economic growth to accelerate to 3.5 per cent in 2027, although this outlook is contingent on the continuation of AI investments and some resolution of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

India's GDP and Monetary Policy Challenges

The brokerage expects India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to moderate towards its long-term trend of 7 per cent in FY28 before recovering to 7.2 per cent in FY29.

A gradual normalisation of energy supply chains and lower crude oil prices should provide some relief to the country.

UBS expects Brent crude to decline from levels above $100 a barrel (bbl) seen so far in FY27 to an average of $80 a bbl in FY28.

Lower energy prices could ease input cost pressures for businesses and support domestic consumption.

However, the delayed impact of a strong El Niño on agricultural output and rural incomes could weigh on economic activity, posing another challenge to the growth outlook.

UBS cautioned that risks to its GDP projections remain tilted to the downside.

If crude oil prices remain around $100 a bbl through FY28 and global bond yields stay elevated for longer, India’s real GDP growth could be 40 basis points lower than its baseline estimate, at 6.6 per cent.

Monetary policy is another area of concern. UBS expects cumulative rate hikes of 75 basis points during the current cycle, taking the repo rate to 6 per cent by the end of FY27.

Higher borrowing costs, alongside elevated energy prices and slower earnings growth, could weigh on the domestic investment and consumption outlook, it cautioned.