News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Uber likely to sell 7.8% stake in Zomato for $373 mn

Uber likely to sell 7.8% stake in Zomato for $373 mn

Source: PTI
August 02, 2022 21:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ride-hailing app Uber is selling off its entire holding in Indian food delivery company Zomato for at least $373 million (Rs 2,939 crore) through a block deal of shares, merchant banking sources said on Tuesday.

Uber

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The development comes on a day when the Zomato scrip witnessed a nearly 20 per cent surge to close at Rs 55.60 apiece on the BSE.

The sources said the offer price range for the deal to be carried out on Wednesday will be between Rs 48-54 per share.

 

At the lower end of the band, which is a 13.6 per cent discount to Tuesday's close, the total money to be raised through the sale comes at Rs 2,939 crore ($373 million), the sources said.

Bofa Securities is the sole book runner for the block deal.

The offer size represents 7.8 per cent of the overall outstanding shares for the company, which has had a volatile movement on the bourses since debuting last year.

When contacted, an Uber India spokesperson declined to share any details.

It can be noted that Uber picked up the stake in Zomato after the latter acquired its local food business Uber Eats in an all stock deal in 2020.

Later, Zomato listed on the bourses and the stock had been under selling pressure for the past few weeks till the news of halving of losses and business reorganisation heightened buyers' interest in Tuesday's trade.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
DON'T WORRY About The Rupee!
DON'T WORRY About The Rupee!
'Should We Hand Over PSBs To Private Sector'?
'Should We Hand Over PSBs To Private Sector'?
'We expect GDP growth to moderate'
'We expect GDP growth to moderate'
Is Lanka having 2nd thoughts on Chinese ship visit?
Is Lanka having 2nd thoughts on Chinese ship visit?
Exports dips marginally to $35.24 billion in July
Exports dips marginally to $35.24 billion in July
At 6.8%, July's unemployment was lowest in 6 months
At 6.8%, July's unemployment was lowest in 6 months
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan, looks China in the eye
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan, looks China in the eye

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Exports dips marginally to $35.24 billion in July

Exports dips marginally to $35.24 billion in July

At 6.8%, July's unemployment was lowest in 6 months

At 6.8%, July's unemployment was lowest in 6 months

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances