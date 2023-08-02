News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 28% GST on online gaming stays; to be reviewed after 6 months of roll-out

28% GST on online gaming stays; to be reviewed after 6 months of roll-out

Source: PTI
August 02, 2023 20:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The decision to impose a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets placed on online games will be implemented from October 1 even though there was demand for a review from states like Delhi and Goa, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

GST

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The GST Council -- the highest decision making body of the new indirect tax regime that comprises Union finance minister and representatives of all states -- discussed the language of amendments that will be needed to enabling taxing online gaming, she said after the panel meeting.

 

The panel had at its last meeting decided to levy a 28 per cent GST on full face value of bets placed and Wednesday's meeting was to deliberate on the tax law changes that would be required to implement it.

Sitharaman said Delhi finance minister opposed the levy of the tax on online gaming while Goa and Sikkim wanted the levy on GGR (gross gaming revenue) and not on face value.

Sitharaman, however, said other states ranging from Karnataka to Gujarat, Maharasthra and Uttar Pradesh wanted the decision taken at the last meeting to be implemented.

The new levy, after required changes are made in the central and state laws, is likely to come into effect from October 1, she said.

There would be a review of the levy after six months of its implementation, she added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
GST: Success And The Way Forward
GST: Success And The Way Forward
GST: Unsung Hero Of Tax Collections
GST: Unsung Hero Of Tax Collections
Bank Customers, Please Read This!
Bank Customers, Please Read This!
WC PIX: Sweden unstoppable; SA, France in last-16
WC PIX: Sweden unstoppable; SA, France in last-16
Haryana sanctions land for RAF battalion in Nuh
Haryana sanctions land for RAF battalion in Nuh
Indian team will travel to Pakistan if...: Dilip Tirkey
Indian team will travel to Pakistan if...: Dilip Tirkey
How can temporary Art 370 become permanent, asks SC
How can temporary Art 370 become permanent, asks SC

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'No Reason For Investors To Worry'

'No Reason For Investors To Worry'

'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'

'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances