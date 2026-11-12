TVS Motor aims for 40% global business by 2030, strengthens Europe presence

TVS Motor Company is aggressively pursuing global expansion, particularly in the European market, with an ambitious target to generate 40 per cent of its total revenue from international business by 2030, driven by new electric and performance models.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, TVS Motor/Meta

Key Points TVS Motor aims for 40 per cent of its overall revenue to come from international business by 2030, with Europe being a key strategic market.

The company showcased four production-ready models for European customers at EICMA 2026, including three electric models: Orbiter, M1-S, and TVS X.

Peyman Kargar, president of international business, will become director and CEO of TVS Motor Company from January 27, 2027.

TVS Motor's Italian network has grown to over 100 retailers, with sales increasing by 110 per cent in the past year, and further expansion planned for Spain, Portugal, France, and Germany.

The company also unveiled the '82 Series Collection, four concept motorcycles celebrating its racing heritage and its influence on product development.

TVS Motor Company, the world's third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has strengthened its commitment to Europe as a strategic market at EICMA 2026 in Milan, where it presented four production-ready models developed for European customers.

Europe plays an increasingly important role in TVS Motor's international business as the company continues to strengthen its presence in developed markets.

This strategy reflects the company's objective to increase the contribution of international business to its overall revenue, with the potential to reach 40 per cent by 2030.

Strategic European Expansion

"Europe is an important market for TVS Motor and a key part of our international growth plans.

"We see significant opportunities across electric mobility, performance motorcycles, and premium urban transportation.

"Success in these markets requires more than a competitive product.

"It requires a deep understanding of customer needs, strong local execution, and a robust distribution and service network," said Peyman Kargar, president, international business, TVS Motor Company.

For the first time at EICMA, TVS Motor also gave hundreds of visitors a chance to test-ride its range.

“Over the past year, we have focused on strengthening our distribution footprint, developing our dealer and service capabilities, and preparing a portfolio suited to European riding needs.

"As we continue to strengthen our presence in Europe, our focus is on expanding customer access to the TVS brand, deepening customer engagement, and delivering products that combine quality, technology, and customer experience," he added.

Leadership Transition and Market Growth

Kargar, who has more than three decades of international automotive leadership experience, has been appointed director and chief executive officer (CEO) of TVS Motor Company, effective January 27, 2027.

He will succeed K N Radhakrishnan.

TVS Motor’s Italian network now counts more than 100 retailers, and its sales in Italy have grown by 110 per cent over the past year.

A further 22 retailers are operating in Spain and Portugal, with France and Germany next.

The RTX 300, introduced at EICMA 2025, is scheduled to reach European dealerships.

New Models and Racing Heritage

Of the four models presented at EICMA, three are electric.

The Orbiter is a city scooter with a choice of two removable batteries.

With a top speed of 105 kmph and room for a full-face helmet under the seat, the M1-S brings an electric powertrain to the maxi-scooter segment.

At the top of the range sits the TVS X, with a 10.2-inch touchscreen and its own LTE connection.

The TVS RTR 125 is built for A1 licence holders.

It gives younger and first-time riders an entry point to TVS Motor's motorcycle portfolio in Europe, which also includes the RR 310, RTR 310, Ronin, and RTX 300.

TVS Motor also gave the ’82 Series Collection its first global showing in Milan: four one-off concept motorcycles developed as a tribute to the company’s racing heritage.

The '82 Series Collection celebrates TVS Racing's contribution to the company's engineering philosophy and its commitment to transferring learning from motorsport into products for everyday riders.