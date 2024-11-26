News
Trump's tariff threats spooks markets; Sensex down 106 points

Trump's tariff threats spooks markets; Sensex down 106 points

Source: PTI
November 26, 2024 17:03 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped the two-day rally and closed lower on Tuesday in line with weak global market trends amid concerns over tariff threats by US President-elect Donald Trump.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

In a volatile trade, the 30-share Sensex declined 105.79 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 80,004.06.

During the day, it lost 311.18 points or 0.38 per cent to 79,798.67.

 

The broader NSE Nifty declined by 27.40 points or 0.11 per cent to 24,194.50.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were among the biggest laggards.

Asian Paints, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were among the biggest gainers.

Global stock markets declined following concerns over US President-elect Donald Trump's comment that he plans to impose new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he takes office on January 20.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled lower while Hong Kong ended higher.

All Adani group stocks ended lower, with Adani Green Energy tumbling 7.05 per cent.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.71 per cent to $73.58 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday after unabated selling for the past many days.

They bought equities worth Rs 9,947.55 crore, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
