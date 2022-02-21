News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Tribunal dismisses Sebi order against HDFC Bank

Tribunal dismisses Sebi order against HDFC Bank

Source: PTI
February 21, 2022 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has quashed a Sebi order against HDFC Bank, whereby the regulator had imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the lender in a case pertaining to invoking securities pledged by stockbroker BRH Wealth Kreators.

HDFC Bank

Photograph: PTI Photo

In addition, the regulator had directed to transfer Rs 158.68 crore along with seven per cent interest per annum into an escrow account till the issue of settlement of clients' securities is reconciled.

These directions were issued by Sebi in January 2021 as HDFC Bank invoked securities pledged by BRH Wealth Kreators in violation of the regulator's interim order passed in October 2019.

Following the Sebi's order, HDFC Bank moved to SAT.

 

In its order on Friday, SAT said the bank was justified in invoking the pledge made by the broker BRH.

While invoking the pledge the bank did not violate any direction contained in Sebi's interim order.

"The appellant (HDFC Bank) could invoke the pledge under Depositories Act and is not required to approach any forum or Court of law for invocation of the pledge.

"The assets of the broker do not include pledge of the shares created by the sub-broker," SAT said.

The tribunal noted that the pledge was created by the broker BRH under the Depositories Act in favour of HDFC Bank.

According to SAT, once a pledge is validly created by the broker in favour of the appellant (HDFC Bank) and the appellant is recorded as the beneficial owner in the records maintained by the depository, the beneficial owner becomes the registered owner.

Consequently, if a default is committed by the broker, the appellant gets a right to invoke the pledge under the agreement, it added.

"Nothing has come on record to indicate that the invocation of the pledge by the appellant was wrongly done as there was no default committed by the broker," SAT said.

Accordingly, the tribunal said that Sebi's order "cannot be sustained and is quashed".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Gen Z Is Changing Investing Game
How Gen Z Is Changing Investing Game
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'
'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Market Bloodbath: Advice For Investors

Market Bloodbath: Advice For Investors

'Government is selling people's trust in LIC'

'Government is selling people's trust in LIC'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances