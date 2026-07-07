Trent shares tumble over 11% on disappointing Q1 revenue

Shares of Tata group's retail firm Trent experienced a significant decline of over 11 per cent after its June quarter standalone revenue growth of 19 per cent to Rs 5,666 crore failed to meet market expectations, which had anticipated a 22 per cent year-on-year increase.

Photograph: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Key Points Trent's shares plummeted over 11 per cent on the BSE and NSE following its June quarter financial update.

The company reported a standalone revenue increase of 19 per cent to Rs 5,666 crore for the June quarter.

This 19 per cent year-on-year revenue growth fell short of market expectations, which had estimated a 22 per cent increase.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that the stock had rallied in anticipation of accelerated revenue growth, making the reported 19 per cent weaker than expected.

During the quarter, Trent expanded its retail footprint by opening 1 Westside store and 19 Zudio stores, focusing on affordable fast-fashion.

Shares of Tata group's retail firm Trent slumped over 11 per cent on Tuesday after its June quarter revenue growth missed market expectations.

The stock tanked 11.32 per cent to Rs 2,964.65 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock tumbled 11.38 per cent to Rs 2,963.

Q1 Financial Performance

Trent Ltd's standalone revenue for the June quarter has risen by 19 per cent to Rs 5,666 crore, according to a quarterly update by the company.

The company's standalone revenue for the corresponding June quarter a year ago was at Rs 4,781 crore, according to the update filed on Monday.

The firm operates retail stores under the brand names such as Westside, Zudio and Star.

"Revenue from sale of merchandise (excl. other operating income) also grew by 19 per cent during the quarter ended June 2026," said Trent.

Analyst Expectations and Store Expansion

During the quarter, Trent opened 1 Westside and 19 of its value-offering format Zudio, which targets the affordable fast-fashion segment.

Trent's Q1 standalone revenue was up 19 per cent YoY, vs our estimate of 22 per cent YoY, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Trent's stock price has rallied in the past few weeks in anticipation of further acceleration in revenue growth (from 20 per cent YoY in Q4 FY26) it said.

In this context, the 19 per cent YoY revenue growth is weaker, the report added.