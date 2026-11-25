The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has pinpointed non-adherence to standard operating procedures and inadequate supervision as the probable causes behind the fatal March 2023 trainer aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh, leading to crucial recommendations for flight safety enhancements.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The March 2023 trainer aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh, which killed two pilots, was likely caused by non-adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) found the aircraft flew too close to the terrain, impacting trees and a hill.

Lack of supervision of dual training flights was identified as another probable cause for the accident.

AAIB recommended that DGCA enhance induction requirements for instructors and ensure Flying Training Organisations strictly adhere to safety practices.

Eyewitnesses reported the aircraft was flown at an extremely low altitude before the crash, with no distress call made.

Non-adherence to standard operating procedures, which caused the plane to fly close to the terrain and hit trees, likely led to the March 2023 trainer aircraft crash that killed two pilots in Madhya Pradesh, according to the probe agency, the AAIB.

On March 18, 2023, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udaan Akademi's Diamond DA40 aircraft VT-FGL crashed at village Bhakkutola in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, killing both the instructor and student pilot. The aircraft, which had taken off from Gondia airport in Maharashtra, was destroyed in the accident.

Key Findings Of The AAIB Investigation

Citing probable causes, AAIB said in its final investigation that "the accident occurred as the aircraft was flown close to the terrain, during which it impacted the trees and subsequently the top of the hill, as a result of non-adherence to the SOP, wherein the aircraft was deviated from the assigned altitude and was flown close to the terrain."

SOP refers to Standard Operating Procedure.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) also said that lack of supervision of dual training flights in the organisation was another probable cause.

Recommendations For Enhanced Flight Safety

The probe agency has recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may check the feasibility of enhancing the requirements of the induction process of the instructors by the Flying Training Organisations (FTOs).

For the induction process, there can be a minimum flying experience requirement, defined based on aircraft type, for a fresh Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holder before they are released for instructional flying, which can be introduced to ensure overall operational safety, it said.

"DGCA may issue directions to all Flying Training Organisations to strictly adhere to the laid down healthy practices to enhance safety culture in their organisation to ensure every individual involved in flying training operations follows the laid down procedures/guidelines in true letter and spirit," the 44-page report, including annexures, said.

One of the safety recommendations is that DGCA may take necessary steps to ensure compliance of the requirements stipulated in the regulator's flying training circular. The watchdog may also explore the potential viabilities to overcome the various limitations associated with the compliance of this circular by the FTOs, the report said.

Eyewitness Accounts And Crash Dynamics

Based on the statement of eyewitnesses, AAIB said the aircraft was flown so low that they thought it may hit one of the water tanks situated in village of approximately 40-50 feet height Above Ground Level (AGL).

"The aircraft was also flown over and around a pond nearby the village. This implies that the aircraft was in control of the flying crew and they also did not make any distress call," the report said.

According to the report, it is highly probable that while the aircraft was approaching the hills, the crew tried to pull back hard on the control stick to force the airplane to climb in order to clear the hill.

"However, as the aircraft was flown close to the terrain, pulling back excessively might have increased the aircraft's angle of attack, thereby increasing the aerodynamic drag. In this scenario, the aircraft, instead of climbing faster, got settled into a high-drag, high-pitch descent straight into the trees right before the crest of the hill," it added.