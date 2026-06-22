Torrent Pharma's India Business and Margin Expansion Fuel Brokerage Confidence

Torrent Pharma is gaining significant attention from brokerages as its robust India revenue growth and expanding margins position it as a top sectoral pick, driving a substantial 44 per cent return over the past year.

Photograph: Courtesy, Torrent Pharma

Key Points Torrent Pharma is a top sectoral pick for brokerages due to its strong performance, particularly in India, and significant stock outperformance compared to the Nifty Pharma index.

The company registered robust 14 per cent growth in India revenues in Q4FY26, contributing to its consolidated performance despite pricing pressures in the US market.

Brokerages anticipate continued healthy growth momentum for Torrent Pharma in FY27, driven by improved offtake in chronic therapies and new product launches.

Torrent Pharma's gross margins for its base business improved by 220 basis points year-on-year, with operating profit up 16 per cent, indicating strong financial health.

Future growth will be sustained by strong branded generics momentum in India and Brazil, alongside cost and revenue synergies from the integration of JB Chemicals.

Torrent Pharma is the top sectoral pick for brokerages amid healthy growth in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26), boosted by India revenues.

The stock’s outperformance has added to positive sentiment.

In the Nifty Pharma and among companies which get over half their revenues from the domestic market, brokerages are positive on the third-largest pharma company by market capitalisation as the stock has delivered a 44 per cent return over the past year.

This compares to 12 per cent returns by the Nifty Pharma in the same period.

Strong Domestic Market Performance

While the immediate triggers are its Q4FY26 showing and May domestic sales, healthy growth outlook across key categories and geographies are expected to support the stock price.

Double digit-growth in the Indian market helped ease the pressure on consolidated revenues of Indian pharma majors, even as sales performance in the US market was impacted by pricing pressure.

For the March quarter, while US revenues fell by high single digits compared to the same quarter last year, India revenues grew by 14 per cent.

The robust growth in domestic market has continued into the June quarter as well, with domestic firms registering a growth of 10.3 per cent in April and 10.9 per cent in May.

This is the sixth consecutive quarter of double digit growth on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis for the Indian pharma sector.

Brokerages expect the healthy growth momentum to continue in FY27 on the back of improved offtake in the chronic therapies.

Brokerage Ratings and Outlook

In May 2026, Torrent Pharma reported the highest growth by value among top firms at 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

Even on a moving annual total basis, Torrent’s growth was the highest at 14.1 per cent, pointed out Saion Mukherjee and Kushal Chovatia of Nomura Research.

The brokerage has a “neutral” rating on the company with a target price of ₹4,670. Sumit Gupta and Ankur Bhadekar of Antique Stock Broking prefer Torrent Pharma in its coverage universe, given healthy growth outlook for the sector and favourable product and therapy mix.

The brokerage has a “buy” rating with a target price of ₹5,230.

The brokerage expects the Indian pharma market to maintain a healthy momentum in FY27, led by continued improvement in cardiac, neuro/central nervous system and antidiabetic therapies.

These segments are benefiting from a combination of major products losing exclusivity and a steady pipeline of new launches, which should support sustained market expansion.

The brokerage expects the sector to grow 12 per cent in FY27, driven by price, new products, with GLP generic launches contributing 1-2 per cent to the growth.

Financial Performance and Future Drivers

In Q4FY26, Torrent was among few pharma companies to register a 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth (excluding the JB Chemicals acquisition) in revenue.

Its growth was driven by strong performance across geographies. While India registered a 15 per cent growth, Brazil grew at 17 per cent.

The US and Germany operations posted a growth of 16 per cent each.

While its gross margins for the base business improved 220 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y, the operating profit was up 16 per cent.

Going ahead, sustaining strong branded generics momentum in India and Brazil would be the main drivers.

Further, maintaining the margin trajectory, integration of JB Chemicals, wherein the management is targeting cost synergies of ₹400 crore over the next two-three years, and revenue synergies from cross selling will also be the key monitorables.

Torrent stands out among Indian peers with a preference towards India branded generics business, which has fetched good returns, pointed out analysts led by Siddhant Khandekar of ICICI Direct.

The brokerage has a “buy” rating with a target price of Rs 5,100.