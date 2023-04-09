News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Top 8 firms added Rs 82,169 cr in m-cap

Top 8 firms added Rs 82,169 cr in m-cap

Source: PTI
April 09, 2023 13:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eight of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 82,169.3 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest winners amid an overall positive trend in equities.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Last week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for 'Mahavir Jayanti' and on Friday (April 7) on account of 'Good Friday'.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 841.45 points or 1.42 per cent in the holiday-shortened week.

 

Of the top 10 valued firms, eight including Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC and ITC witnessed gains in their market valuation.

From the top-10 pack, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 31,553.45 crore to Rs 929,752.54 crore.

HDFC's market valuation surged Rs 18,877.55 crore to Rs 500,878.67 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 9,533.48 crore taking its valuation to Rs 427,111.07 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries rallied Rs 6,731.76 crore to Rs 15,83,824.42 crore and that of TCS climbed Rs 5,817.89 crore to Rs 11,78,836.58 crore.

ITC's mcap went up by Rs 4,722.65 crore to Rs 481,274.99 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 3,792.96 crore to Rs 471,174.89 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 1,139.56 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 602,341.22 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys declined by Rs 2,323.2 crore to Rs 589,966.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 1,780.62 crore to Rs 610,751.98 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'There could be new challenges, new battles'
'There could be new challenges, new battles'
Where Are Business Leaders To Power The India Story?
Where Are Business Leaders To Power The India Story?
Lessons For Banks To Learn From SVB Collapse
Lessons For Banks To Learn From SVB Collapse
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Will Financial Stress Break The Global Economy?

Will Financial Stress Break The Global Economy?

'Cyber attackers are 10 steps ahead'

'Cyber attackers are 10 steps ahead'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances