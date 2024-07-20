Tomato prices soar to Rs 100 per kg in Delhi as rains hit supplies

Tomato prices soared to Rs 100 per kg in retail markets of the national capital on Saturday as adverse weather conditions in various parts of the country continue to affect supplies of the essential kitchen staple.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Tomatoes are available at Rs 100 per kg at Mother Dairy's retail outlets, Safal, in the national capital.

According to the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi are ruling at Rs 93 per kg on Saturday, July 20.

The all-India average price of tomatoes on July 20 is Rs 73.76 per kg as per the government data.

A senior official from the department had last week attributed the sharp rise in prices to disruption in supplies caused by extreme heat followed by spells of excess rainfall.

"Prices of tomato, potato and onion are ruling high in Delhi and some other cities.

"Extreme heat followed by spells of excess rainfall disrupted supplies, causing a spike in prices in consuming areas," the official had told PTI.

At Mother Dairy store in West Delhi, onions are being sold on Saturday at Rs 46.90 per kg, and potatoes at Rs 41.90 per kg.

The government data shows, the rate of onions is Rs 50 per kg and potatoes Rs 40 per kg in the national capital. The all-India average price of onion is Rs 44.16 per kg and potatoes Rs 37.22 per kg.

Not only tomatoes, potatoes and onions, the prices of other green vegetables are also ruling at a high level.

On Saturday, Mother Dairy is selling sponge gourd (tori) at Rs 59 per kg, bitter gourd (karela) at Rs 49 per kg, french beans Rs 89 per kg, lady finger (bhindi) Rs 49 per kg, tinda (round gourd) Rs 119 per kg, green capsicum Rs 119 per kg, Brinjal (small) at Rs 49 per kg, brinjal (big) at Rs 59 per kg, pointed gourd (parval) Rs 49 per kg, bottle gourd (ghiya) at Rs 39 per kg and arvi (taro root) Rs 69 per kg.

Unseasonal cauliflower is available at Rs 139 per kg at Safal stores.