Tomato prices decline sharply in Karnataka to Rs 20/kg

Tomato prices decline sharply in Karnataka to Rs 20/kg

Source: PTI
August 28, 2023 13:43 IST
From a high of Rs 140 per kg in the wholesale market a few weeks ago, the prices of tomatoes have come down sharply in parts of Karnataka to about Rs 20 as supply of the commodity has improved substantially, officials said on Monday.

Tomato

Photograph: Tomas Bravo/Reuters

In the Mysuru APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) yard, for example, tomato prices were down to Rs 14 per kg on Sunday.

 

"Last week, the average price of tomatoes was Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg as the supply has improved," Mysuru APMC secretary M R Kumaraswamy told PTI over telephone when contacted.

Market sources said the supply of the commodity has improved by two to three times compared to last month leading to sharp decline of their prices.

"The highest price of tomatoes at the wholesale rate at Mysuru APMC was Rs 140 per kg last month," Kumaraswamy said.

Retail prices of tomatoes are now ruling around Rs 30 in the state, he added.

Source: PTI
 
