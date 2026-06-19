TN CM Vijay carries forward DMK govt-initiated Rs 38,000-crore Hyundai project

Tamil Nadu's new government, under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, is demonstrating strong policy continuity by actively pursuing the ambitious Rs 38,000 crore HD Hyundai shipbuilding project in Thoothukudi, a critical initiative for India's maritime future, with crucial bipartisan backing from the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay meets HD Hyundai delegation. Photograph: @Keerthana4VNR/X

Key Points The C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government is committed to the Rs 38,000 crore HD Hyundai shipbuilding project in Thoothukudi, with support from the Opposition DMK.

The project, initially signed with the DMK government, reflects Tamil Nadu's long-standing tradition of policy continuity, reassuring industry stakeholders.

HD Hyundai's delegation met CM Vijay, who assured full administrative support for the speedy implementation of the mega greenfield shipyard.

The Thoothukudi project is crucial for India's goal of becoming a top five shipbuilding nation by 2047 and will strengthen the country's long-term shipbuilding capacity.

The National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Tamil Nadu (NSHIPTN) will be formed to develop the project, involving the VO Chidambaranar Port Authority and Sipcot.

Tamil Nadu’s reputation for ‘policy continuity’ is set to enter a fresh phase, with the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government taking forward the much-anticipated Rs 38,000 crore shipbuilding project by the HD Hyundai group in Thoothukudi -- with the backing of the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In December, the South Korean major had signed a deal with the DMK government for the proposed project.

For five decades, Tamil Nadu has by and large witnessed policy continuity with the state government alternating between the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK); after Vijay took over as the chief minister in May, there were concerns from the industry over the issue.

Government Assures Full Support

According to sources aware of the development, HD Hyundai is yet to make any investment.

On June 17, a high-level business delegation led by Young Hoon Kwon, director of the global business division of HD Hyundai (HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering – HD KSOE), met Vijay in Chennai.

The CM assured the executives that the state government would take all the necessary measures for the speedy implementation of the project, and promised full administrative support and coordinated cooperation.

The DMK too chipped in with support, stating that “when it comes to the growth of the state, we must work as one, cutting across political lines.”

“The foundation was laid by then CM M K Stalin. We must now build on it with the same rigour and long-term commitment, ensuring Tamil Nadu’s maritime ambitions translate into lasting industrial capacity, deep employment generation, and a supply chain ecosystem that benefits the broader regional economy,” former Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.

Strategic Importance for India

The delegation’s visit to Chennai comes ten days after the state’s industries minister S Keerthana visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard at Ulsan in South Korea.

“The proposed Thoothukudi greenfield shipyard is one of the earliest outcomes of the India-Republic of Korea maritime cooperation framework and reflects the growing strategic partnership between our two countries in the maritime sector.

"The project is envisaged as a mega greenfield shipyard with the capability to support large commercial vessel segments and strengthen India’s long-term shipbuilding capacity,” she wrote on social media.

The project is crucial for India’s target of becoming one of the top five shipbuilding countries by 2047.

At present, its share in global shipbuilding is hardly 1 per cent. Andhra Pradesh too is working on a Rs 30,000 crore shipbuilding project at Visakhapatnam, to be executed by central public-sector undertakings (PSUs) like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Project Development and Timeline

The state has also announced plans for the formation of a special purpose vehicle, the National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Tamil Nadu (NSHIPTN), to develop the project in Thoothukudi, along with the VO Chidambaranar Port Authority and the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT).

The memorandum of understanding for the project was formalised at the TN Rising event in December 2025, followed by a detailed engagement in Korea in January 2026, where HD Hyundai shared the full vision for the future of NSHIPTN and the proposed Tamil Nadu facility.

However, the formal signing took place in April 2026 while the model code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly polls was in place -- NSHIPTN, Sagarmala Finance Corporation, and HD Hyundai sealed the deal at a summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in New Delhi.

The concept was initially considered in 2022, when the state’s department of minor ports looked into a proposal for large-scale shipbuilding. According to Rajaa, reports by industry intelligence had said global majors like HD Hyundai were actively exploring the possibility of setting up units in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

“Crucially, the years 2023 and 2024 were spent deepening the proposition through extensive research and systematic global engagement,” he said.