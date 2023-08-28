News
Tiger Global, DST Global sell 1.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,412 crore

Tiger Global, DST Global sell 1.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,412 crore

Source: PTI
August 28, 2023 23:28 IST
Tiger Global and billionaire Yuri Milner's DST Global on Monday sold a 1.8 per cent stake in online food ordering platform Zomato for Rs 1,412 crore through open market transactions.

Zomato

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Founders Collective Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Societe Generale, among others were the buyers of the shares of Zomato.

Tiger Global through its affiliate Internet Fund III Pte and DST Global through its investment vehicle Apoletto Asia Ltd offloaded the shares on BSE and NSE.

 

According to the bulk and block deal data available with the two exchanges, Tiger Global offloaded a total of 12,34,86,408 shares on BSE, amounting to a 1.44 per cent stake while Apoletto Asia disposed of 3,19,80,447 shares or around 0.4 per cent shareholding in Zomato.

The shares were sold in the range of Rs 90.10-91.01 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 1,411.99 crore.

On Monday, shares of Zomato rose 1.53 per cent to close at Rs 92.33 apiece on BSE and gained 1.48 per cent to close at Rs 92.35 per piece on NSE.

As per the bulk deal data with BSE, US-based private equity firm Tiger Global has exited Zomato by selling entire its shareholding in the company.

At the end of June quarter, Tiger Global owned 1.44 per cent stake in Zomato, shareholding data showed with the BSE.

In August 2022, Tiger Global reduced its stake in the company by almost half to 2.77 per cent by selling over 18.45 crore shares in the open market.

Tiger Global's Internet Fund VI Pte had a holding of 5.11 per cent in the online food delivery platform before the sale.

Earlier this month, Zomato reported its first-ever consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24, driven by a strong revenue growth.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
