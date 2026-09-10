French Major Thales Eyes India's Booming Aviation Sector For Growth

French aerospace and defence giant Thales is strategically positioning itself in India's rapidly expanding civil aviation market, recognising its dynamic potential for avionics and broader technological solutions.

Key Points India is a dynamic and growing market for avionics, according to French major Thales.

Thales has a significant presence in India, including over 2,400 employees and an MRO facility in Gurugram.

Solutions developed in India, particularly in avionics and airport security, could be replicated globally.

Thales has secured major contracts with Air India and IndiGo for maintenance and inflight entertainment systems.

The company is increasingly incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its development work.

India is a very dynamic market for avionics and the solutions developed in the country could be replicated in other places, according to a senior executive at French major Thales.

A leading player in advanced technologies for defence, aerospace, cyber and digital sectors, Thales also has a significant presence in India.

India's Growing Aviation Sector

Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice President for Avionics at Thales, said Indian air passenger market is growing and the aircraft fleet with Indian airlines are set to double in the coming years. The company will have an impact in terms of delivery of new airplanes with its avionics as well as in maintaining the avionics on those planes, she said. "So, clearly for us, India is a very dynamic market for avionics," she told PTI in a recent interview.

Thales' Strategic Presence And Local Innovation

In India, Thales has over 2,400 employees, including more than 1,800 engineers at its facilities in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Bengaluru (Karnataka). It has also set up an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility in Gurugram to provide avionics maintenance and repair services to Indian carriers.

To a query on whether solutions developed in India could be replicated in other parts of the world, Assouad replied in the affirmative and said there are broader opportunities other than avionics in the country, including with respect to airport security.

Major Contracts And Future Outlook

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and Indian airlines have more than 1,600 planes on order. Among others, Thales has significant contracts with Air India and IndiGo.

In April this year, Air India selected the company to provide FlytCARE turn-key maintenance for Thales' AVANT Up inflight entertainment (IFE) systems that will be installed on existing Boeing 777 and Beoing 787-8 aircraft (retrofit) as well as new 787-9 and A350 aircraft (linefit) over the next two years. The 10-year FlytCARE turn-key maintenance agreement provides Air India with comprehensive support for line maintenance, spares, repairs and logistics management, Thales had said in April this year.

In September 2025, Thales signed an 11-year avionics maintenance support contract with IndiGo for the airline's A320 family of aircraft, including for the over 800 planes that are to be delivered in the coming years. Also, IndiGo has extended by five years the contract with AvioBook, a Thales company, for AvioBook Flight, an Electronic Flight Bag solution currently authorised for paperless operations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Assouad also said that there is an increased use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in development work.