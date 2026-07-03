Tata Electronics overtakes Foxconn by assembling $26.3 bn iPhones for exports

Despite being a late entrant, Tata Electronics has remarkably surpassed Taiwanese giant Foxconn in assembling iPhones for export from India, demonstrating a significant shift in the country's electronics manufacturing landscape under the Production Linked Incentive scheme.

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

Key Points Tata Electronics has outpaced Foxconn in iPhone assembly for exports, reaching $26.3 billion in value during the FY22-FY26 PLI scheme period.

Tata Electronics holds a 46.01 per cent share of the total iPhone production value in India, nearing Foxconn's 49.3 per cent.

Foxconn maintains a lead in total production value due to its significantly larger share in the domestic market, valued at $12.4 billion.

Tata's entry into iPhone assembly is recent, acquiring Wistron in November 2023 and a stake in Pegatron in 2024, while Foxconn started in 2019.

Exports constituted 73.6 per cent of the total iPhone production value in India during the five-year period, highlighting Apple's focus on international markets.

Despite being a late entrant, Tata Electronics has overtaken Taiwanese electronics manufacturing services (EMS) giant Foxconn to grab a larger share of assembling iPhones, which are exported from the country, during the five-year production linked incentive (PLI) scheme period between financial year 2021-22 (FY22) and FY26.

According to data provided by vendors to the government, iPhones assembled by Tata Electronics, which were exported in this five-year period, were pegged at a value of $26.3 billion compared to Foxconn, which was behind at $25.6 billion.

Closing the Gap in Total Production

Not only that, Tata Electronics has been able to close in on Foxconn on its share of total production value of iPhones — exports as well as domestic market — made in the country.

With a total production value of $35.5 billion between FY22 and FY26, it has a 46.01 per cent share.

In comparison, Foxconn continues to lead with a production value of $38 billion in what is a two-way battle.

Queries to Tata Electronics and Foxconn, however, did not elicit any response. Apple Inc spokesperson also did not respond.

Domestic Market Dynamics

Foxconn's larger domestic market share drives this difference.

Its iPhones that are made for the domestic market hit $12.4 billion, which is double of Tata Electronics' production value of $6.3 billion.

Foxconn started assembling iPhones for Apple Inc from 2019 even before the PLI scheme kicked in.

The Tatas, on the other hand, have been a late entrant in the Apple Inc supply chain, getting into iPhone assembly business only after they acquired 100 per cent stake in Taiwanese giant Wistron in November 2023.

They followed it up by also picking up a 60 per cent stake in Pegatron in 2024, making it a two-way battle.

Export Focus and Domestic Sales Boom

Over the five-year period, exports were clearly the main focus for Apple Inc.

The numbers tell the story: exports accounted for 73.6 per cent of the total production value of iPhones assembled in the country, with the remainder coming from the domestic market.

For a company which sold very few iPhones imported from China to cater to the domestic market, the PLI period saw a boom in iPhone sales supported by attractive exchange offers and discounts, and changing consumer preference for premium phones.

As a result, iPhones valued at $18.6 billion (Rs 176,680 crore) were sold in the domestic market in the five-year period — a clear reflection why the company has been able to increase both its value and now volume share in the domestic sweepstakes.

In the first quarter of 2026, for instance, iPhone 17 was the top-selling brand in volumes, with a 4 per cent share, despite a price tag of over Rs 82,900.

The iPhone 16 was the sixth-highest seller, with a 2 per cent volume share, according to Counterpoint Research data.