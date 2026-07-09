Google selects 20 Indian AI startups for 2026 accelerator programme

Google has announced the selection of 20 innovative Indian AI startups for its prestigious 2026 Google for Startups Accelerator programme, reinforcing its commitment to fostering India's rapidly evolving artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Google has selected 20 Indian AI startups for its 2026 Google for Startups Accelerator programme, celebrating a decade of its accelerator initiatives.

The chosen startups, from 2,500 applications, span critical sectors including healthcare, agriculture, finance, climate, cybersecurity, and enterprise software.

The three-month programme offers founders access to Google's AI stack, technical guidance, and go-to-market mentorship to scale their products.

Preeti Lobana, VP and Country Manager, Google India, highlighted India's startup ecosystem's shift towards agentic workflows and physical AI systems.

The initiative aims to accelerate these startups towards global enterprise scale and strengthen India's AI capabilities, aligning with the India AI Mission.

Global technology giant Google on Wednesday said it has selected 20 Indian startups for the 2026 edition of its Google for Startups Accelerator programme.

The 2026 edition also marks the 10th anniversary of Google's accelerator programmes.

Diverse AI Cohort Selected

This year's cohort, selected from a pool of around 2,500 applications, focuses on AI startups across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, finance, climate, cybersecurity and enterprise software.

These startups include Adalat AI (legal), Aikenist (healthcare), Aurassure (climate), Ayna (fashion), Binocs (finance), CraftifAI (developer tools), Dodo Payments (finance), FlexifyMe (healthcare), Fitsol (climate), H2Loop AI (developer tools), Jidoka (manufacturing), CreateOS by NodeOps (developer tools), OnFinanceAI (finance), Pipeshift (developer tools), PotpieAI (developer tools), Proxgy (wearables), Soundverse AI (media), SuperBryn (voice AI), TartanHQ (developer tools), and Zeron (cybersecurity).

Accelerator Programme Benefits

The three-month accelerator programme will provide founders with access to Google's AI stack, alongside technical and go-to-market mentorship to help them move beyond foundational hurdles to scaled deployment.

The selected founders will work closely with Google to refine their products, optimise AI infrastructure, and prepare for scale in domestic and international markets.

India's AI Mission and Ecosystem Growth

The latest cohort underscores how AI has become a dominant theme in the country's startup ecosystem. Preeti Lobana, vice-president and country manager, Google India, said India's startup ecosystem is moving into a new frontier of agentic workflows and physical AI systems engineered to solve high-stakes, real-world challenges.

“As we mark a decade of Google Accelerator programs, the 2026 Indian cohort represents the vanguard of this technological shift.

"By equipping these pioneering founders with Google's full AI stack and deep technical mentorship, we are not only accelerating their path to global enterprise scale but also cementing the sovereign capabilities required to advance the India AI Mission and build a resilient, inclusive digital economy,” Lobana added.